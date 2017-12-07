Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

Multi-Core Performance
DICE and Electronic Arts recommend using a processor with at least four cores. Is that suggestion justified? To answer, we plug our Radeon RX 580 back in, set it to DirextX 11.1 mode, and test several combinations of cores/threads on our Ryzen 5 1600X.
EA's requirements appear legit. Average and minimum frame rates are similar, with or without SMT enabled. There's only one notable exception: two actives cores without SMT turned on, where our configuration drops below the 4C/4T floor. Performance falls precipitously, and there is a noticeable increase in frame time variance. Naturally, perceived smoothness suffers as a result.
In other words, a processor with four (or more) cores is strongly recommended, while two cores and SMT might work in a pinch.
EA owns so many popular IPs but they take this aggressively toxic approach to charging for bits and pieces of the game that should be part of the whole experience from the start. Their fingers poison everything they touch. Imagine the beautiful garden they could cultivate if they only turned the steering wheel a little bit. EA could be an American Nintendo.
Also, weird thing about the core distribution. It would be interesting to hear what the devs have to say about it, specially with the Radeons performing right on par with the GeForces.
Nice findings, as usual. Keep up the great work.
Cheers!
Did you skip "Page 7: Multi-Core Performance"?
They even tested a ryzen brought down to 2 threads
Based on the multi-core testing they did, 2C/4T CPUs should do OK (almost no difference in testing on their Ryzen CPU from 6C/12 all the way down to 2C/4T; it was only when they dipped to 2C/2T that they saw a drop).
GPU-wise, you're kind of on the edge. The 750TI is just behind the 660 or 7850 in performance (the minimum GPUs listed). Given that the 1050 & RX 460/560 (themselves a step up from minimum) were below 50FPS on Ultra, I think you should plan on turning it down to Medium on the quality settings (or turning the resolution down).
I will check on another site then...