Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

Multi-Core Performance

DICE and Electronic Arts recommend using a processor with at least four cores. Is that suggestion justified? To answer, we plug our Radeon RX 580 back in, set it to DirextX 11.1 mode, and test several combinations of cores/threads on our Ryzen 5 1600X.

EA's requirements appear legit. Average and minimum frame rates are similar, with or without SMT enabled. There's only one notable exception: two actives cores without SMT turned on, where our configuration drops below the 4C/4T floor. Performance falls precipitously, and there is a noticeable increase in frame time variance. Naturally, perceived smoothness suffers as a result.

In other words, a processor with four (or more) cores is strongly recommended, while two cores and SMT might work in a pinch.



