Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Naturally, the SPR-0850F-R's efficiency levels are not impressive, given that this is an 80 PLUS Bronze-rated unit.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Our imager doesn't reveal any thermal issues when the PSU operates at normal ambient temperatures (30-32°C). This is good news, of course.
