Trending

Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

By

Phison offered to let us test its S10 controller with three flash types that will ship in 2015: Toshiba's A19 TLC, 15nm MLC and Micron L95B 16nm MLC.

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload Performance

To learn how we test advanced workload performance, please click here.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Under heavier workloads, MLC is still a better option though. It really comes down to the workload you're running. In a more demanding test, the emulated SLC buffer can't flush fast enough to the flash that writes steady state sequential data at roughly 100 MB/s.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nuckles_56 21 July 2015 09:01
    whoa, where did you guys get some 4800GB just for the battery life tests?
    Reply
  • James Mason 21 July 2015 15:24
    whoa, where did you guys get some 4800GB just for the battery life tests?

    Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
    Reply
  • Frozen Fractal 24 July 2015 11:47
    I was arranging a chart while reading this article to see who actually wins. Seems like Toshiba 15nm MLC wins the test, with Micron 16nm MLC close on tail and TLCs wayyyy off :D.

    It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?

    Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 02 August 2015 20:26
    It is so cool that they provided these for a head-to-head comparison. Finally, a comparison with all other variables really held even.
    Reply