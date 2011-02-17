Tom's Definitive Linux Software Roundup: Audio Apps

Introduction

Today we are looking at consumer audio applications. This includes apps for organizing and listening to music, CDs, podcasts, Internet radio streams, and other audio sources. Also, apps for burning CDs, tagging, fixing, and converting digital audio files, as well as a few light recording and editing packages. This article is the fifth in Tom's Hardware Definitive Linux Software Roundup, and the seventh installment of our continuing guide to getting started with Linux for Microsoft Windows users. Below are the links to our previous articles:

Originally, we intended to create a single article on Linux-based audio applications. However, it soon became apparent that the sheer number of audio production apps would not permit this. So that we don't bore casual users with audio production jabber, this article is split in two: content consumption and content creation. Most end-users will be more interested in this article, while musicians and audio professionals should look to the next one for their Linux audio needs.

Content consumption apps like media managers and audio players are listed here. These include replacements for iTunes, WinAmp, FreeRIP, Audio Grabber, MP3 Cutter, Windows Sound Recorder, and others. Our next installment is dedicated to the content creation side. Audio production applications will be rounded up, starting complete Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) and audio editors, then moving on to more focused applications like sequencers, synthesizers, effects pedals, and other tools which aid in the creation of audio

So without further delay, let's check out some of the top audio consumption applications available for Linux!