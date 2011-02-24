OCZ's Vertex 3: Second-Generation SandForce For The Masses

Benchmark Results: Power Consumption

Our benchmark configuration still consists of a smart battery that allows us to measure DC power consumption on the +5 V and +12 V power rails. The next configuration isn't quite ready yet. However, it will allow us to also measure the +3.3 V rail, which means we will be able to compare the VelociRaptor.

The power consumption results for the Vertex 3 line up with our expectations. OCZ claims it turned up performance a bit, which we saw in the preceding benchmarks. As a result, our benchmark confirms a slightly more aggressive use of power.

Even though our results show that the Vertex 3 consumes more power than the Seagate's Momentus, we have to take time into account. A disk-based drive will always consume more power absolutely. At the system level, a SSD will increase power consumption because CPU and memory utilization rises in response to improved I/O activity (they're not sitting there, waiting on a hard drive to send data). But remember that a SSD-based configuration will always finish those operations faster. At the end of the day, a SSD lowers power consumption.