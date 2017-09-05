MSI Makes GT75VR Titan Gaming Laptops Official, Forgets Price And Availability

MSI has finally taken the wraps off its GT75VR Titan gaming laptop line, which it originally teased at Computex earlier this year. Unfortunately, the company neglected to provide any information on availability or pricing.



The GT75VR Titan is equipped with an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor that can be overclocked up to 4.2GHz. Graphics options include a single GeForce GTX 1070 or GTX 180, or for those who want to go all out, you can opt for a GTX 1070 SLI configuration. Cooling duties are handled by MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, a cooling module that features up to 12 heatpipes and dual Whirlwind fans.

The company claimed the GT75VR Titan is the world’s first gaming laptop with 10GbE Ethernet. Additional features include up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a variety of storage options including Dual NVMe M.2 SSDs, USB 3.1 Type C, HDMI and Mini DisplayPorts, Bluetooth 4.1, full HD webcam, eight-cell battery, and a choice of a 17.3” full HD 120MHz / 3ms wide view panel or a 17.3” UHD IPS level panel.

VR enthusiasts will be glad to know that the GT75VR Titan line of gaming laptops is certified by both Nvidia and Vive. This certification ensures that you get the best VR experience possible from your system configuration.

The Rapid mechanical keyboard by SteelSeries is capable of displaying 16.8 million colors on a per-key basis. Lighting effects are controlled by the company’s Dragon Center app or the Steelseries Engine software. Assuming nothing has changed since Computex, the actual switches are low-profile Kailh models. "Rapid" is just SteelSeries' proprietary name for the whole keyboard package.



msi laptop switches 7_result

msi laptop switches 1_result

msi laptop switches 2_result

msi laptop switches 4_result

msi laptop switches 3_result

msi laptop switches 5_result msi laptop switches 7_result

msi laptop switches 1_result

msi laptop switches 2_result

msi laptop switches 4_result

msi laptop switches 3_result

msi laptop switches 5_result

The GT75VR Titan ships with either Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro.

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.