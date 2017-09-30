Worst PC Ports

The PC port of FromSoftware’s hit title arrived 10 months after its initial launch on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but fans were disappointed. Just like Deadly Premonition, the game was locked at the 720p resolution, and once again, the modder Durante released a mod, titled “DSfix,” to fix the issue. In addition to allowing users to change the game’s resolution, the mod also improved other visual features such as SSAO, anti-aliasing, and unlocked framerates. In the wake of Durante’s work, other modders created their own solutions to other problems within Dark Souls such as support for keyboard and mouse and a faster connection to multiplayer gameplay. Before you play, be sure to take a look at the many guides available on the Steam Community page so that you can explore the terrifying world without encountering any game-breaking issues.
MORE: Best GPU-Melting Games
MORE: Best Replayable Games
MORE: Best Games With The Most Playable Hours
I know the games popularity may cause backlash over such a comment, but it does not change the facts.
So many mission breaking bugs(no 2 plays are the same because the bugs are different every time). Sure you can use console commands to "complete" these quests, but no patches from the developer have been released to fix these. Only community patches fix most of them.
2) Dead Space 3 wasn't "dramatically prettier" than consoles is your excuse? The game has higher rez textures, shadows and bokeh depth of field on PC, slightly better AO while having unlocked FPS and can be run at a higher resolution. Dead Space 3 on PC is superb.
3) Arguably Batman Arkham Knight doesn't deserve to be on "horrible PC ports", given it's absolutely superb today. It's either flawless or almost flawless.
So ... like usual, horrible list.
Enslaved was pretty, ran fine and while there weren't graphical settings, the game ran fine on anything. So it's a good port.
Also, you highlight NFS MW 2012, yet you mention NOTHING about the fact the game has input lag, the defacto reason the game is so hated on PC. The game reacts 1-2 seconds after you press a button. And that makes it horrible and incredibly difficult on PC for no reason. It has no such problem on consoles.