Worst PC Ports Picture 1 of 18

Today, it’s common to see a so-called “Day One” patch that either squashes a final group of bugs or adds more polish to a game. However, there are some cases where the finished product doesn’t meet the standards of PC players. Poor optimization, lack of visual features, and continuous crashes are a death sentence to a game’s PC port. Developers have only so much time to make amends through additional patches and troubleshooting articles before fans get angry and drop their support for a long-running franchise or a cult classic.

The following games are a veritable Hall of Shame, and a cautionary tale for developers who want to bring their titles to the PC.

MORE: Best GPU-Melting Games

MORE: Best Replayable Games

MORE: Best Games With The Most Playable Hours