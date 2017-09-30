Worst PC Ports

Worst PC Ports

Today, it’s common to see a so-called “Day One” patch that either squashes a final group of bugs or adds more polish to a game. However, there are some cases where the finished product doesn’t meet the standards of PC players. Poor optimization, lack of visual features, and continuous crashes are a death sentence to a game’s PC port. Developers have only so much time to make amends through additional patches and troubleshooting articles before fans get angry and drop their support for a long-running franchise or a cult classic.

The following games are a veritable Hall of Shame, and a cautionary tale for developers who want to bring their titles to the PC.

15: 'Mortal Kombat X'

The latest entry in the popular fighting series didn’t have the best launch on PC. Players had issues with downloading the full game, low framerates, corrupted save files, and playing online. Over the next few months, the developers at High Voltage Software released multiple patches that addressed problems. However, it wasn’t enough. Players were frustrated because additional content, specifically the Kombat Pack 2, wasn’t coming to PC, which they took as a sign that the studio abandoned the ongoing repairs to the game. Eventually, the pack made its way to PC via Steam, and the developers released a massive patch last year that improved the base game’s visuals, online gameplay, and overall performance.

14: 'Forza Horizon 3'

Forza Horizon 3 was one of the first titles to participate in the Xbox Play Anywhere program, which attracted players to try out the PC version — which was available exclusively for the Windows 10 OS. Even though we enjoyed our time with the game, others had issues, which ranged from multiple app crashes to framerate problems that made it difficult to participate in any race. Playground Games then released monthly patches to fix specific issues. One of the most notable updates was in May when it added more stability patches, improved optimization for graphics settings, a fix for a crucial framerate drop at the start of street races, and a lower overall minimum spec for the game so that even more players could experience racing in the Australian Outback.

13: 'Deadly Premonition'

The release of the Director’s Cut variant on PC was highly anticipated because it contained improved controls, additional content, and enhanced graphics. However, players quickly noticed that the game’s resolution was locked at 720p. The studio didn’t remedy the issue, but a modder named “Durante” delivered a fix. Not only did the mod unlock the option to change the resolution, but it also allowed for an increase in overall framerate. Other issues for Deadly Premonition included crashes and OS compatibility, but the developers eventually published a support guide on the game’s Steam forums in order to help players troubleshoot these problems.

12: 'Grand Theft Auto IV'

One look at Rockstar’s troubleshooting page shows the many issues that plagued Grand Theft Auto IV. Those who wanted to play it with a controller noticed that the game didn’t acknowledge the new input device, and there was also an issue where the software believed that any GPU used with over 2GB of memory was deemed below the hardware requirements. Other issues included sign-in errors for the Rockstar Social Club service, missing textures, and firewall problems. It also didn’t help that the game was tied to Microsoft’s now-defunct Games For Windows Live service, which had its own set of issues.

11: 'Dishonored 2'

The sequel to Arkane’s 2012 game wasn’t received well by fans because of the plethora of bugs that disrupted gameplay. A glance at the collection of patch notes showed that a majority of updates focused on bug fixes. Some of these errors affected animations and graphics, but there were also some inconsistencies for gameplay mechanics, such as a specific guard disappearing and reappearing out of thin air or enemies not behaving correctly after they were affected by Corvo or Emily’s powers. In the time since its release, Arkane has released four major updates, which should solve many complaints from the fanbase. One can only hope that its latest entry in the franchise, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, doesn’t suffer from similar problems.

10: 'Mafia 3'

During the launch of Mafia III, the developers at Hangar 13 mentioned that framerate would be an issue. The game was capped at 30 frames per second to ensure that “Mafia III’s performance is consistent across all platforms.” Those who already had their copy noted that they also experienced some game crashes. The studio released a patch on the next day that added cap options for 30, 60, and unlimited frames-per-second cap, and that same patch also made some improvements to keyboard mapping. However, players needed to reconfigure the controls again in order for the update to work. Another patch was issued one week later that improved the game’s overall stability and “blurry rendering” problems.

9: 'Dead Space 3'

]When a game is ported to PC, you expect an overhaul of sorts in terms of visuals and performance so that the new variant can reap the benefits of better hardware. That wasn’t the case with Dead Space 3. Instead of hiring an outside studio or asking its developers to optimize the experience for PC players, Visceral Studios opted to make the game a direct port from console to PC without any improvements. This meant that fans couldn’t take advantage of improved textures or higher resolutions, but more importantly, it wouldn’t use the DirectX 11 API, which came out in 2011. The lack of work put into the PC version did little to calm fans’ anger towards the studio and EA.

8: 'Battlefield 1'

Battlefield 1 is one of the most popular competitive multiplayer titles to date, but it also suffered from its share of problems. Even when you closed the game, it suffered from multiple crashes. Those who played with an Xbox One controller also received a slight advantage for some time because there wasn’t an option to disable aim assist. Other issues included stuttering in cutscenes in the single-player campaign, a GPU hang for DirectX 11 users, and the borderless window option not functioning as intended. Fortunately, these were eventually patched out in subsequent updates, but the early gameplay experience left an unfavorable mark on the studio’s reputation.

7: 'Assassin’s Creed Unity'

When people make fun of Ubisoft, they use this game and its many flaws as their foil. A few days after launch, fans complained about multiple gameplay problems such as low framerates, crashes, and animation issues. Ubisoft even mentioned that there were additional obstacles for those with specific AMD CPU and GPU configurations. Patch notes from later updates showed the full extent of the damage<: Bugs were scattered not just in the gameplay and stability categories, but also in matchmaking, AI behavior, and the menu. In the end, then-Ubisoft CEO Yanni Mallat apologized in a statement for the many issues. The game’s post-launch DLC would be free to everyone, and those who bought the season pass could get a free game from the company’s lineup of titles.

6: 'Need for Speed: Most Wanted'

Criterion Games’ second attempt at a Need for Speed title wasn’t up to the standard of longtime fans of the series. The list of known and common issues is still available on EA’s Answers page, and it features a few problems with the PC version. For example, some players experienced a dip in performance when super sampling was increased to x4. Others couldn’t even reach the settings menu, as they were stuck on a white or loading screen. Fortunately, some of these issues had solutions--which required a workaround or a clean reboot of the game.

5: 'Dark Souls'

The PC port of FromSoftware’s hit title arrived 10 months after its initial launch on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but fans were disappointed. Just like Deadly Premonition, the game was locked at the 720p resolution, and once again, the modder Durante released a mod, titled “DSfix,” to fix the issue. In addition to allowing users to change the game’s resolution, the mod also improved other visual features such as SSAO, anti-aliasing, and unlocked framerates. In the wake of Durante’s work, other modders created their own solutions to other problems within Dark Souls such as support for keyboard and mouse and a faster connection to multiplayer gameplay. Before you play, be sure to take a look at the many guides available on the Steam Community page so that you can explore the terrifying world without encountering any game-breaking issues.

4: 'Enslaved: Odyssey to the West'

Like other games on this list, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West suffered from the lack of visual options. In fact, the Display Options menu showed selections only for the overall resolution and gamma. If you wanted to make more graphical changes to the game, you had to find its .ini file. In there, you could adjust multiple aspects of the game’s visuals, such as motion blur, detail, anisotropic filtering, and multisampling. The fact that these weren’t available within the in-game settings is a shame. Some players don’t even know where to find the specific .ini file, but at least members of the Steam community created a helpful guide for newcomers.

3: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

The game was hit hard with criticism due to, you guessed it, resolution issues as well as audio problems and a control scheme that didn’t translate well to the keyboard and mouse. However, the most glaring problem was that the game was locked at 30 fps. You could download a mod that allowed you set the framerate limit, but a higher cap increased the chances of a crash during gameplay. All of these issues are signs of a sub-optimal port, and it seems that development was rushed in an attempt to keep the game’s popularity at an all time high, at any cost.

2: 'Watch Dogs'

On the of launch day of Watch Dogs, Ubisoft mentioned that it had some issues with its authentication services. This meant that players had to wait a bit longer before they could play the open-world hacking title. However, others couldn’t even log in to Uplay, the game’s distribution platform on PC, or they encountered issues during the download process. We reported that the gameplay revealed some missing textures throughout the world. Most notably, Aiden’s face was completely black, as if he was wearing a mask. The game also had other issues such as corrupt save files, bugs that made specific missions unplayable, and video glitches on Low and Medium settings. It would be months before a patch would arrive and remedy the problems, but by the time of its release, most fans had moved on to other games.

1: 'Batman: Arkham Knight'

In collaboration with the Iron Galaxy development team, Rocksteady Games’ Batman: Arkham Knight is at the top of this list because of the fiasco surrounding the PC port at launch and the subsequent patches that did little to alleviate the many performance and graphical shortcomings. On launch day, Rocksteady changed the minimum hardware specs and noted that some AMD cards would have some performance issues. Players then found out that the game had a default framerate cap of 30 fps, but the limit was increased by tinkering with the .ini file. Others also noted that the game suffered from stuttering and overall mediocre performance on high-end GPUs.

The studios released interim patches in an effort to quickly fix these problems, but our own testing showed that these did little to solve performance issues at higher resolutions. Due to the ongoing backlash from fans, WB Games eventually allowed players to ask for refunds, and it also admitted that there were some issues that it couldn’t resolve.

