Guide: 20 Multiplayer VR Games That Work Across Platforms

Cross-Platform Multiplayer VR Games

Virtual reality games are great fun, but with several platforms on the market, the communities for these games are often fractured and suffer from small installed bases. The best way to avoid a fractured community is to offer a way to bring everyone together. Here’s a look at VR games that offer cross-platform gameplay in one form or another.

Eve: Valkyrie

Eve: Valkyrie was the first multiplayer VR game to grace the Oculus Rift platform. The game started off as an Oculus-exclusive title, but CCP games brought it to the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR platforms months later. In mid-2017, CCP added desktop PC support to Eve: Valkyrie.

The EVE: Valkyrie servers support cross-platform play. When you hop into a match of Eve: Valkyrie, you could be playing with and against players on all four platforms. 

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR, Desktop PC
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Steam, Oculus, PlayStation Network
  • Input: Gamepad, Touch as Gamepad, H.O.T.A.S.
  • Publisher: CCP Games
  • Developer: CCP Games
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store

Eagle Flight

Ubisoft’s Eagle Flight is a first-person flight simulation dog-fighting game, but instead of taking the helm of a fighter jet or a spacecraft, you are a bird of prey. Fly through the skies and swoop between the trees in a battle over territorial boundaries.

Eagle Flight is available on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR. Players from all three platforms face off in the same deathmatch servers.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, PlayStation Network
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Developer: Ubisoft
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store, Ubistore

Werewolves Within

Werewolves Within is another cross-platform-enabled VR game from Ubisoft. Werewolves Within is a VR adaptation of a party game called Werewolf.

The game is simple: A village is being terrorized by werewolves, and the citizens must figure out who’s innocent and who’s guilty. Each player is randomly assigned a role, such as The Watcher, The Gossip, or The Werewolf, and each character role offers different knowledge and skills.

The gameplay in Werewolves Within relies on social interaction with other players. You must communicate with each other and coordinate your guesses if you hope to weed out the cunning werewolves.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, PlayStation Network
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Developer: Ubisoft
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store, Ubistore

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a multiplayer strategy adventure game in which you and three other players must navigate the USS Aegis (and later the USS Enterprise) through deep space.

You and your team must work together to succeed. No one person can handle the complexities of a starship alone. You must have a competent helmsman, a brilliant tactician, a talented engineer, and a fearless captain to keep the starship on course and out of harm's way.

Like Ubisoft’s other VR games, Star Trek: Bridge Crew supports Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR, and players from all three platforms can mingle together.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, PlayStation Network
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Developer: Red Storm Entertainment
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store, Ubistore

Trackmania Turbo

Trackmania is a long-running racing franchise from Nadeo. The game features wild tracks that include loops and jumps and look like they should be part of a Hot Wheels collection.  Trackmania Turbo is the latest entry in the Trackmania franchise, and it features the same heart-pounding racing action that we’ve grown to expect from Trackmania titles. However, Nadeo kicked the excitement up a notch with the inclusion of VR support.

Trackmania Turbo supports HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on Steam, but the game isn’t available on the Oculus Store. Nadeo also added VR support to the PS4 version of the game.

Trackmania’s multiplayer system is managed by Ubisoft’s Uplay platform, which enables all Trackmania players, regardless of platform or display method, to race against each other.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR, PS4, Desktop PC
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, PlayStation Network
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Developer: Nadeo
  • Store Page: Steam, PlayStation Store, Ubistore

Rec Room

Rec Room is a free-to-play VR social experience. It’s sort of like a virtual community club. Rec Room offers a variety of group activities, such as charades, basketball, dodgeball, paintball, laser tag, and more, and developer Against Gravity regularly adds new activities to participate in.

Against Gravity released Rec Room for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift in 2016, and the developer brought the title to the PlayStation VR platform at the end of 2017. Players from all three platforms interact together on the same server.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR, Windows Mixed Reality
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, PlayStation Network
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Against Gravity
  • Developer: Against Gravity
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store

Arizona Sunshine

Arizona Sunshine is a first-person zombie shooter that takes place in the Arizona desert. Undead roam everywhere you look, and shelter is hard to come by. You must scavenge for weapons, ammo, and food to keep yourself alive.

Arizona Sunshine’s campaign supports cooperative play, so you and a friend can work together to survive. The game also features a survival mode with never-ending waves of zombies that supports up to four players.

Arizona Sunshine is available for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR. However, the PSVR version lives in a bubble on the PlayStation Network. Vive and Rift players can play with each other, though cross-platform play requires a direct IP to IP connection. Vertigo Games’ matchmaking system doesn’t transcend the Steam and Oculus networks like Ubisoft’s Uplay platform.

Vertigo Games also ported Arizona Sunshine to the Windows Mixed Reality platform, and the developer said that multiplayer support is in the works.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR, Windows Mixed Reality
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, Windows MR (coming)
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Vertigo Games
  • Developer: Vertigo Games, Jaywalkers Interactive
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store, Windows Store

Skyworld

Skyworld is Vertigo Games’ second VR title, but this game isn’t anything like Arizona Sunshine. Skyworld is a real-time strategy game that plays like a tabletop game. Lead an army of miniature soldiers into battle and watch the war unfold on the table in front of you.

Skyworld features a single-player campaign to concquer, and when you’re done fighting the AI army, you can take the battle online and challenge other players for supremacy. Skyworld supports cross-platform gameplay with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift players. It’s also one of the few cross-platform multiplayer VR games that supports Microsoft’s new Windows Mixed Reality platform.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, Windows MR
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Vertigo Games
  • Developer: Vertigo Games, Wolfdog Interactive
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, Windows Store

Raw Data

Raw Data is a first-person sci-fi action game designed from the ground up for VR. You must infiltrate Eden Corp’s facility and gain access to the company’s secure network. Armed with powerful weapons, you must fight through waves of blood-thirsty AI-controlled killing machines.

Raw Data features a single-player campaign, which you can play on the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or PSVR. The Vive and Oculus versions of the game also feature a co-operative multiplayer mode in which you can enlist a friend to help with your mission. The co-op game supports cross-platform matches between the Steam and Oculus networks. Survios said the PSVR version would not support cross-platform play, though a co-op mode is in development.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Survios
  • Developer: Survios
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store

Onward

Onward is a virtual reality military simulation. It’s the closest thing to ARMA that you can get in VR today. Two teams of five players face off with rifles, machine guns, pistols, and grenades. Work together with your teammates to build a winning strategy and outsmart the opposing team.

Downpour Interactive launched Onward on Steam in August 2016. In November 2017, the developer released the game on the Oculus Store and added cross-plaform gameplay. All Onward players connect to the same servers regardless of the equipment they use or store from which they bought the game.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift,
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Downpour Interactive
  • Developer: Downpour Interactive
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store

Elite: Dangerous

Elite: Dangerous hit the market long before VR headsets were available, and a rich community of PC players flocked to the game. That didn’t stop Frontier Developments from adapting Elite: Dangerous for a more immersive experience. The developer was quick to adopt VR and convert Elite: Dangerous to support this new immersive medium. Frontier Developments added support for the HTC Vive before the hardware was available, and the game received Oculus Rift support in time for the launch of the headset.

From day one, the Vive-supported version of Elite: Dangerous was the same as the desktop version. Elite: Dangerous is a simulation of the universe, and every player connects to the same instance. Whether you’re playing on a desktop monitor or donning a VR HMD, you’re in the same world as everyone else.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Desktop PC
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus
  • Input: Keyboard & Mouse, Gamepad, H.O.T.A.S.
  • Publisher: Frontier Developments
  • Developer: Frontier Developments
  • Store Page: Steam

Sparc

CCP Games was one of the first established developers to adopt VR. The company created EVE: Valkyrie with early Oculus developer kits, and it believed it would have continued success in the VR space. Late last year, CCP bowed out of VR development (at least for now), but before it chopped off its VR arm, the developer managed to pump out one last VR title.

Sparc couldn’t be further from CCP’s wheelhouse. The developer is accustomed to building space-faring games; Sparc is a futuristic sports game. Two players face off one-on-one in a game that’s a mix between the racquetball and the disc game from Tron.

CCP launched Sparc as a timed exclusive for PSVR in August 2017. In November the game landed on the Steam and Oculus platforms.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, PlayStation Network
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: CCP Games
  • Developer: CCP Games
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store

Payday 2

Payday 2 is a four-player cooperative crime game. Form a team with three other players to co-ordinate everything from small-time robberies and kidnappings to epic bank heists. Work together to subdue guards, grab the loot, and get out before the cops shut you down.

Overkill released Payday 2 in 2013, but the developer gave the game a major overhaul in November 2017 that included beta VR support. The new version of the game allows desktop and VR players to play together.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Desktop PC
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Steam
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Keyboard & Mouse
  • Publisher: Starbreeze Publishing AB
  • Developer: Overkill
  • Store Page: Steam

Serious Sam VR Franchise

Croteam is one of the few developers that transitioned from standard game development into VR development. The company converted its back catalog of Serious Sam games to support VR, and it preserved the co-op features of these games.

The Serious Sam VR franchise is available on Steam, and it supports HTC Vive and Oculus Rift HMDs. The developer also enabled cross-platform support so that players with VR HMDs can play with their friends even if they’re playing on a traditional display.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Desktop PC
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Steam
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad, Keyboard & Mouse
  • Publisher: Devolver Digital
  • Developer: Croteam
  • Store Page: Steam

Project Cars 1 & 2

Project Cars from Slightly Mad Studios is one of the best racing titles available, and it’s the only racing game that supports cross-platform racing.

Project Cars landed on Steam in March 2015, and before the game was out, the developer committed to supporting VR. When the Rift landed in March 2016, Slightly Mad Studios was ready with a copy of the game for Oculus Rift. A patch for the Steam version, which added Vive support, came out in May 2016.

Unfortunately, the version of Project Cars that you can get on the Oculus Store isn’t compatible with the Steam version. If you buy the game through the Oculus platform, you can only play against other Oculus Rift owners. However, the Steam version of the game supports HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and desktop PC players in the same instance.

Project Cars 2 also supports cross-platform gameplay between Vive, Rift, and desktop players on Steam. It is also available for PlayStation 4, but it does not support PSVR. Project Cars 2 is not available on the Oculus Store.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Desktop PC
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Steam
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Slightly Mad Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Developer: Slightly Mad Studios
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store

Racket: NX

Racket: NX is a fast-paced futuristic racquetball game for VR. It features a single-player mode that allows you to learn ropes, but the action really picks up when you compete against another player.

Racket: NX is available on the Steam VR platform, with support for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and the Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality HMDs. You can also get the game from the Oculus Store or the Windows Store. It’s even coming soon to HTC’s Viveport platform in Asia.

Racket: NX supports cross-platform gameplay between Steam VR and Oculus players. The developer hasn’t announced Windows MR cross-platform support.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Keshet International Gaming
  • Developer: One Hamsa, Waves Audio
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, Windows Store

AltspaceVR

AltspaceVR is the original VR social application. It was first available as a standalone application for the Oculus DK2, and over the past few years, it’s grown to support almost every VR platform you can think of. AltspaceVR is a multiplayer, cross-platform, VR community hangout where you can play games with friends, take in live VR entertainment, or meet new people from around the world. AltspaceVR pioneered several multi-user VR technologies, such as FrontRow for unlimited-capacity live events, and VR Capture, which enables replays of live VR events.

AltspaceVR announced that it would close its doors in the summer of 2017, but Microsoft swooped in at the final hour and saved the company from financial demise. Ironically, Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality is the only major VR platform that isn’t natively supported by AltspaceVR. You can use a Windows MR HMD in AltspaceVR, but you must access the software through SteamVR.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, Windows MR, Desktop PC, GearVR, Daydream
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, Desktop App, GearVR, Daydream
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad, Keyboard & Mouse
  • Publisher: AltspaceVR
  • Developer: AltspaceVR
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, Altvr.com

VRChat

VRChat is another virtual reality social environment. VRChat offers several games and activities to pass the time. It also allows you to submit custom environments to share, and you’re free to upload any 3D avatar that you would like.

VRChat is available on Steam and Viveport, and it supports the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets. You don’t need a VR headset to enjoy VRChat, though. If you want to, you can connect to VRChat with a regular gaming PC and flat monitor.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Desktop PC
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Steam, Oculus
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Keyboard & Mouse, Gamepad
  • Publisher: VRChat
  • Developer: VRChat
  • Store Page: Steam, Viveport

Sprint Vector

Sprint Vector is Survios’ second VR title. It’s nothing like Raw Data, but Sprint Vector adheres to the developer's mantra of building active VR games.

Sprint Vector is a VR foot race game that requires physical movement to navigate through the course. Survios integrated the Fluid Motion system, which offers ArmSwinger locomotion, a system that lets you throw yourself into the air by grabbing the environment, and a Superman flying system to help you get from point A to point B as fast as possible.

Survios plans to release Sprint Vector in Q1 2018. The game will be available on the Steam and Oculus stores, and players from each platform will be able to race against each other.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Survios
  • Developer: Survios
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store

Sports Bar VR

Sports Bar VR (formerly Pool Nation VR) is a VR simulation of--you guessed it--a sports bar. You can play a game of pool, or try your luck at some darts. Sports Bar VR also features skeeball, air hockey, and many other bar games to play.

Sports Bar VR supports Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR, and as of November, players from all three platforms can mix and mingle together. The game supports up to eight players, so you can invite a bunch of your friends to come hang out at the bar—even if they don’t live in the same city.

  • HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR
  • Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, PlayStation Network
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Perilous Orbit
  • Developer: Chery Pop Games, Perilous Orbit
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, PlayStation Store

About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

