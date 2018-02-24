Guide: 20 Multiplayer VR Games That Work Across Platforms

AltspaceVR is the original VR social application. It was first available as a standalone application for the Oculus DK2, and over the past few years, it’s grown to support almost every VR platform you can think of. AltspaceVR is a multiplayer, cross-platform, VR community hangout where you can play games with friends, take in live VR entertainment, or meet new people from around the world. AltspaceVR pioneered several multi-user VR technologies, such as FrontRow for unlimited-capacity live events, and VR Capture, which enables replays of live VR events.
AltspaceVR announced that it would close its doors in the summer of 2017, but Microsoft swooped in at the final hour and saved the company from financial demise. Ironically, Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality is the only major VR platform that isn’t natively supported by AltspaceVR. You can use a Windows MR HMD in AltspaceVR, but you must access the software through SteamVR.
- HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, Windows MR, Desktop PC, GearVR, Daydream
- Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Oculus, Desktop App, GearVR, Daydream
- Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad, Keyboard & Mouse
- Publisher: AltspaceVR
- Developer: AltspaceVR
- Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store, Altvr.com
