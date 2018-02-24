Guide: 20 Multiplayer VR Games That Work Across Platforms

Project Cars 1 & 2 Picture 16 of 22

Project Cars from Slightly Mad Studios is one of the best racing titles available, and it’s the only racing game that supports cross-platform racing.



Project Cars landed on Steam in March 2015, and before the game was out, the developer committed to supporting VR. When the Rift landed in March 2016, Slightly Mad Studios was ready with a copy of the game for Oculus Rift. A patch for the Steam version, which added Vive support, came out in May 2016.



Unfortunately, the version of Project Cars that you can get on the Oculus Store isn’t compatible with the Steam version. If you buy the game through the Oculus platform, you can only play against other Oculus Rift owners. However, the Steam version of the game supports HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and desktop PC players in the same instance.



Project Cars 2 also supports cross-platform gameplay between Vive, Rift, and desktop players on Steam. It is also available for PlayStation 4, but it does not support PSVR. Project Cars 2 is not available on the Oculus Store.

HMD Support: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Desktop PC

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Desktop PC Crossable Platforms: SteamVR, Steam

SteamVR, Steam Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Publisher: Slightly Mad Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Slightly Mad Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Slightly Mad Studios Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store

