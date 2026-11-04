Cloudflare engineers optimize DNS build services for twice the speed and 85% lower RAM usage — finer-grained processes only do work and data movement that's needed

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Another massive improvement makes a hat trick for Cloudflare's engineering team

Cloudflare DNS blog post
(Image credit: Cloudflare)
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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Daelith
    Intersting. Seems the AI RAM crysis is putting optimization back on the menu. About time. We might not need the RAM by the time devs have finished...
    Reply