Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED With RTX 3080 and Intel Core i9 Is $1,999 at Newegg

Last month, we wrote about the Aero 15 OLED with RTX 3080 and Intel Core i7 for under $2,000. It turns out that Gigabyte’s not done with the huge discounts, as you can now get even more power for the same price!

As part of Newegg’s Gametober sale, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED with Intel Core i9 and RTX 3080 is now just $1,999 after a massive $1,450 discount (including a $700 rebate). It's like Black Friday came early.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $3,449.99, now $1,999.99 at Newegg after rebate

Get $1,450 off this stunner of a machine, which uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i9-11980HK CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1.5TB SSD. Its RTX 3080 has a boost clock of 1,245 MHz and a maximum graphics power of 105W.

While it’s fair to say this isn’t meant to be one of the best gaming laptops out there, with a 4K OLED panel that looks gorgeous but has a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, the fact that this creator rig has so much power under the hood means even the most intensive games will look stunning on it.

Plus, any pro workload, such as the most GPU-heavy Adobe After Effects edits, are no problem for this pairing of 11th Gen Intel Core i9 and RTX 3080. Plus, all of this is packed into a slim, sleek design with a thin bezel display, impressive thermal management, a generously spaced keyboard and 9 I/O ports including Thunderbolt 4.

Whether you’re working (and playing) on the move or plugging into your home setup, the Gigabyte Aero 15 is right there with you and at this price, it’s one of the best laptop deals you can get today!