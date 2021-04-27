Get $140 off This Acer Predator 1440p Gaming Monitor

The best gaming monitor deals usually strike a good balance between resolution and refresh rate, all while keeping the cost down. This 27-inch, 1440p, 144Hz (165Hz OC) Acer Predator screen nails this with a $140 discount.

For a limited time at Amazon, pick up the Acer Predator XB271HU for just $459.99.

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599, now $459 at Amazon

This 27-inch IPS panel offers a razor sharp 1440p resolution and a buttery smooth max 165Hz refresh rate, all in a zero frame design with built-in blue light protection to reduce fatigue.View Deal

Beyond the big specs everyone looks for in a good gaming monitor, the XB271HU also features Nvidia G-Sync technology (to eliminate screen tearing), ultra low motion blur technology and and eye-protecting blue light filter. There's also specialized gaming features like black level adjustment, aim-point assistance and on-screen refresh rates.

Plus, with VESA-standard mounting and plenty of I/O including HDMI, DisplayPort and 4x USB 3.0 ports, this is a great deal for any enthusiast.

Note that, while this monitor is technically listed as a 144Hz model, its 165Hz "overclocking" should be easy enough to run on most modern systems.