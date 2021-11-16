Get Over $500 off This Alienware RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop in Early Black Friday Deal

The Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080 graphics just got a massive $556 price cut, which takes its price down to $2,253. That is an impressive saving worthy of the Black Friday moniker.

In this model, Dell pairs the most powerful laptop GPU on the market with a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor for a seriously powerful portable gaming rig.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,809, now $2,253 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,809, now $2,253 @ Dell

This configuration of Alienware’s gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1.5TB of SSD storage.

Alienware’s Cryo-tech system keeps all of these high-power components cool with a dual-intake/exhaust airflow design and loads of heat pipes, alongside a massive high voltage fan and a vapor chamber.

Plus, as you can read in our Alienware m15 R4 review , there’s a lot more to love about this machine, from the vibrant display with a 300 Hz refresh rate to the premium glass touchpad and snappy keyboard.

And with 11 I/O ports (including Gigabit Ethernet and a microSD card reader) and a stylish chassis, this has the versatility for any home setup or use on the go.