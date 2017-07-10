Trending

Get Your Wallet Ready, Amazon Prime Day Begins

By DealNews 

Amazon’s Prime Day is the company’s biggest standalone sale of the year, with deals that rival what you would expect to see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Prime Day is officially July 11, but it technically starts today.

Many of the specials Amazon is offering come in the form of “Lighting Deals.” These are only available for a short time—typically just a few hours, and in limited quantities—but they offer some of the best savings. You can find electronics and computer parts up to 40% off on this page, and there will also be several gaming and PC deals here.

If you don’t feel up to sorting through the deals yourself, however, you can also check out the official Tom’s Hardware Best Deals page, where we will link the best deals currently available with frequent updates during Prime Day.

Keep in mind that Amazon Prime members will see the biggest discounts. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, Amazon will give you a free 30-day trial.

Stay tuned for more deals.

  • dstarr3 11 July 2017 03:25
    All the people saying that Steam sales have gotten disappointing have clearly never witnessed Prime Days.
  • bit_user 11 July 2017 06:10
    In other news, Newegg has a promotion for Oculus Rift + Touch for $400:

    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16826910004
  • dstarr3 11 July 2017 13:29
    19924288 said:
    In other news, Newegg has a promotion for Oculus Rift + Touch for $400:

    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16826910004

    Now THAT's a great deal. It makes me excited for Black Friday Vive sales.
  • dark_lord69 11 July 2017 14:14
    Amazon is selling the rift for $399 as well! (I paid $699 for the same setup.)
    It's a great time to buy a Rift if you've been on the fence.
    (I think people will think it was worth the price just for Robo Recall not to mention the AAA games coming soon.)
  • blackbit75 11 July 2017 14:16
    At Europe we can buy Oculus Rift & their joysticks for 450€. 200 less euros for the hardware :)
    It is a pity I don't have money to buy it, but it is a fantastic moment to buy it.
  • CKKwan 11 July 2017 14:18
    I will stick to taobao
  • yronnen 11 July 2017 16:15
    Wallet safe
  • d_kuhn 11 July 2017 16:47
    Sheesh... did Amazon send new cars or free superbowl tickets to all the media organizations in the US? This non-news has been spammed everywhere for the last two weeks How is it news, does ANYONE actually care? I have amazon prime and I know I don't care... this is just another company advertising a big sale that's almost certainly smoke and mirrors like "Black Friday deals" (as in... we'll mark it up 50% so we can later mark it down 40% and tell you you're getting a smoking deal!)
  • dark_lord69 11 July 2017 17:45
    19926091 said:
    Sheesh... did Amazon send new cars or free superbowl tickets to all the media organizations in the US? This non-news has been spammed everywhere for the last two weeks How is it news, does ANYONE actually care? I have amazon prime and I know I don't care... this is just another company advertising a big sale that's almost certainly smoke and mirrors like "Black Friday deals" (as in... we'll mark it up 50% so we can later mark it down 40% and tell you you're getting a smoking deal!)

    "smoke and mirrors like 'Black Friday deals'"
    I have to disagree. I've seen stuff marked at the same price all year then suddenly on black friday it's 20% off. Apparently you've never spent a year pricing the same item repeatedly to see it finally go on sale on Black Friday. There are some REAL deals to be had but you have to do your research and figure out what's a deal and what is total BS.
    Total BS items:
    Anything that doesn't have a universal fixed price like blue jeans for example.
    The $150 jeans that were marked down to $75 are still not worth $75.
    The Playstation 4 that was $299 all year and now is $249... (How can you claim something like that is smoke and mirrors? That's just ignorant.)
  • dstarr3 11 July 2017 18:23
    Use a site like camelcamelcamel.com to track Amazon price history. Why the site is named that, I have no idea. But it's useful for figuring out if the deal you're seeing is actually worth buying, or if an equal or better discount will pop up in another couple weeks.
