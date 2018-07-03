Here's When Amazon Prime Day 2018 Is

Amazon Prime members can get their credit cards ready. The company announced ts annual self-made holiday, Prime Day, will be held on July 16 beginning at 12pm PT and run through July 18 at 12am PT. At 36 hours, that's the longest Prime Day (Prime Days?) ever.

Of course, you'll have to be a Prime member to get in on the deals.

We expect it's unlikely that you'll see big component deals during the sale (never say never), but promotions for video games and other electronics are a distinct possibility.

Amazon already has some sales going on in anticipation of its upcoming holiday. For a full list of early deals, check out our sister site Tom's Guide for a constantly updated list of new deals, as well as Whole Foods discounts and Amazon Trade-in offers.