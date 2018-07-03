Here's When Amazon Prime Day 2018 Is

by
3 Comments

Amazon Prime members can get their credit cards ready. The company announced ts annual self-made holiday, Prime Day, will be held on July 16 beginning at 12pm PT and run through July 18 at 12am PT. At 36 hours, that's the longest Prime Day (Prime Days?) ever.

Of course, you'll have to be a Prime member to get in on the deals.

We expect it's unlikely that you'll see big component deals during the sale (never say never), but promotions for video games and other electronics are a distinct possibility.

Amazon already has some sales going on in anticipation of its upcoming holiday. For a full list of early deals, check out our sister site Tom's Guide for a constantly updated list of new deals, as well as Whole Foods discounts and Amazon Trade-in offers.

Prime Membership
$119/yr or $12.99/moAmazon

You'd Also Like

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • hotaru251
    hmmm... my b-day is on the 27th...
    guess i can gift ymself early.
  • fullauto2009
    Great cant wait to have to sift thousands of random items just to find a few interesting ones.
  • canadianvice
    My experience with PD is that it has usually been junk they just want to pawn off to pad quarterly earnings some. You never really (on Canadian Amazon, at least) seem to get anything that's much worth it for the supposedly excellent prices you're to see.

    Then again, BF is similar. Fun fact: BF refers locally at least to a tornado that touched down in my city in the 80's and killed a bunch of people.
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. Dell Prepares to Go Public Again
  2. 22 of the Coolest (and Strangest) RGB Lighting Products
  3. Facebook Grounds Plans to Fly Internet Access to Rural Areas With Drones
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.