AMD Demos AMD Advantage Gaming PC: RDNA 3 Meets Zen 4

At its Radeon RX 7900-series RDNA 3 (opens in new tab) graphics cards launch event, AMD announced its AMD Advantage program for gaming desktops. Just like in the case of high-performance laptops, the AMD Advantage initiative aims to create AMD-based desktops that deliver maximum performance and operate seamlessly. AMD showcased one of the first such systems at its event, Origin PC's Millennium AMD Advantage Edition.

The AMD Advantage design framework for laptops combines the company's range-topping hardware. It enables the CPU and GPU to work in concert to align their performance, power, and thermal levels to deliver the best performance and experience. Also, AMD Advantage notebooks extensively use various clever software tricks supported by Adrenalin Edition drivers to improve performance and overall user experience.

With desktops, the AMD Advantage program will be a bit slightly different, though, as it will focus more on hardware and less on software. All AMD Advantage-badged desktop machines will leverage AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 9 7950X processor and Radeon RX 7900XT or RX 7900 XTX graphics card. Also, all desktops participating in the AMD Advantage for desktops program will be co-designed by engineers from PC makers and AMD, who will ensure that they are adequately cooled and reliably powered to deliver maximum performance.

In addition to pairing AMD's latest Ryzen 9 processor with one of AMD's Radeon RX 7900-series graphics cards, the chip designer has particular requirements for AMD Advantage systems. It includes using a premium chassis, liquid cooling for the CPU, 32GB or more of DDR5 memory with AMD EXPO profiles, at least 2TB NVMe storage, an 80Plus Gold-badged or better PSU, and tool-less entry.

Origin PC's Millennium AMD Advantage Edition desktop will be one of the first such systems on the market, which our Jarred Walton caught on his camera in AMD's showroom. Indeed, the system comes with AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics board, a liquid-cooled Ryzen 7 7950X processor, an Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard, and DDR5 AMD EXPO memory.

The monstrous machine joins Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Quantum Mini-LED gaming display. It features a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz to enjoy high-resolution high-framerate gaming on a colossal screen even before the first DisplayPort 2.1-enabled monitors become available in early 2023.

"AMD Advantage [for desktops] goes further than that by ensuring every component from the motherboard to the NVMe drives, from the memory to power supply to all the rest they all work seamlessly together and they are all tuned for maximum performance with every design and quality metric," said Frank Azor, AMD's gaming chief. "Whether you are gaming, streaming or creating, AMD Advantage desktops are being designed and developed with our partners to be the best desktops you could find in the market."

System integrators that participate in the program include CSL, CyperPowerPC, eBuyer, Falcon Northwest, Maingear, Origin PC, and Xidax.