AMD: 'We are continuing to produce RX 5700 series graphics cards.'

Rumors of the Radeon RX 5700’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Earlier today, French tech site Cowcotland reported that AMD would be discontinuing its RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT Graphics cards to instead focus on new Big Navi cards that it would present to the public on October 28th. The story got picked up by both TechPowerUp and TechRadar, so we decided to reach out to AMD for confirmation. The response? The rumor is bogus:



“We are continuing to produce the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, which deliver exceptional 1440p gaming experiences,” AMD told Tom’s Hardware in an email. “We will continue to respond to market demand.”



While it’s true that AMD has confirmed that it will be telling us more about the RX 6000 line of graphics cards, which use Big Navi architecture, on October 28th, there’s no other sources about the RX 5700 or RX 5700 XT going away any time soon.

Which makes sense- with new graphics cards selling out seconds after launch, there’s still plenty of space in the market for older options. And since the RX 5700 cards are about 10% faster than the RTX 2060 Super while coming in cheaper than an RTX 3070 will, there’s still room for it among AMD fans who don’t plan to upgrade to 4K and who don't want to wait for new cards to be readily available.