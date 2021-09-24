Trending

Get the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Processor for the Lowest Ever Price

Save big on this powerful CPU

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
When it comes to picking the best gaming CPU for your high performance build, AMD’s Ryzen chips are a good way to go , and they're even better with discounts like this.

Right now, the current-gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU is available for just $368 at Newegg, which is a huge $81 saving.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449.99, now $368.99 at Newegg with code SLKDLS5625
This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rigs, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.View Deal

As you can read in our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X review, we’re big fans of the capability this CPU brings to any build. From its strong gaming performance and impressive power efficiency, to the ease of overclocking and PCIe Gen4 support, it rightly earned a 4-star rating.

Our main criticism was the price, which this discount goes some way towards answering, so don’t miss out!

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
  • Makaveli
    That is a great price. I paid $650 CAD for mine in Jan 2021 then sold my 3800X for $400 so cost to me was $250.

    Hard to pass it up at that $368 price if you are on AM4 and not using a Zen 3 cpu.
