Argon Reveals Raspberry Pi Powered EON NAS

Argon Forty, makers of fine Raspberry Pi casings such as the Argon ONE M.2 and the excellent Argon NEO has announced a Kickstarter campaign for the Argon EON, a four-bay network storage array powered by your choice of Raspberry Pi 4.

(Image credit: Argon Forty)

The Argon EON, is a tall triangular NAS enclosure which stands like an open book, with an exterior made from a glossy black plastic. That, however, is all we know about the mysterious data depository - the makers have yet to reveal any information beyond a brief statement to Kickstarter members:

"We will be launching our latest project on Kickstarter on 09 September 2021, and we decided to let you know in advance as you are one of our avid supporters. Argon EON is a four-Bay SATA enclosure that allows you to connect four storage drives, two 3.5" HDD and two 2.5" HDD or SSD. It will be powered by the Raspberry Pi 4 of your choice.

“It is again a build-your-own system much like the Argon ONE and Argon ONE M.2. We believe that letting you the makers enjoy the build is part of the experience that makes using the Raspberry Pi great."

As yet, we have no idea whether the EON will require a tool to access its drive bays, nor do we know of the prices per pledge - you will certainly need to supply your own Pi board and drives, though some sort of bundle seems possible - and software support will be just as important as the construction of the hardware.

The Kickstarter campaign starts on September 9 and you can register for updates at the pre-launch page. We have reached out to Argon Forty for more information.