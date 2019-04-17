AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Unite in Asus Laptop

As reported last month, Asus is apparently opting for AMD processors over Intel's CPUs when it comes to its upcoming gaming laptops. Chinese online retailer JD.com recently listed the Asus FX95DD, dubbed the 'Flying Fortress', which sees the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H APU teaming up with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card.

Credit: JD.com

The Ryzen 7 3750H is part of AMD's Picasso line of mobile processors. The quad-core, eight-thread chip is based on the existing Zen+ microarchitecture and produced under 12nm process. The Ryzen 7 3750H runs with a 2.3GHz base clock speed and 4GHz boost clock. The processor also has 6MB of L3 cache and is rated with a 35W TDP (thermal design power).

Credit: JD.com

As an APU, the Ryzen 7 3750H comes with integrated graphics, in this case Radeon Vega 10. Those graphics makes the processor an attractive option for laptop manufacturers. It boosts up to 1.4GHz and is more than sufficient for casual gaming and day-to-day tasks. On the other hand, the Pascal-powered GTX 1050 3GB is a better fit for more graphics-intensive games. Gaming laptop shoppers can pick between Radeon Vega 10 graphics to get better battery life or the GTX 1050 3GB for better graphics performance.

Credit: JD.com

The Asus FX95DD has a 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080 resolution) IPS display that flaunts a 45 percent NTSC color gamut coverage and a 120Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop is 26mm thick and weighs 2.2kg (4.9 pounds). Other specifications include 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory, which can be expanded to 32GB, and a 512GB M.2 SSD for storage. It also comes with WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

Asus has equipped the FX95DD with a three-cell Li-ion battery, which according to the specification sheet lasts between two to five hours depending on usage. Connectivity-wise, the Asus FX95DD has one USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port and a headphone and microphone combo jack.



JD.com listed the Asus FX95DD for 5,798 yuan, which translates to $866.89 based on today's exchange rate.