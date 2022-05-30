RTX 3060 Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop Dips to $1649 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop (opens in new tab) is discounted to one of its best prices yet. Under normal circumstances, this gaming laptop has been going for around $1799, but right now it’s marked down to $1649 at Amazon. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is RTX 3060-powered and is backed up with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

This Asus gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch screen and uses an RTX 3060 laptop GPU for video output. It has an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and 512GB of storage on its SSD.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop is driven by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, capable of reaching speeds as high as 5.0 GHz, with a base speed of 2.5 GHz. It comes with 16GB of DDR5-4800 but can be upgraded to 64GB. Storage-wise, users have a 512GB internal SSD to take advantage of.

It uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU, which comes with 6 GB of GDDR6 and can reach up to 1752 MHz with ROG Boost enabled. The GPU outputs to a 15.6-inch IPS screen with 1920 x 1080p resolution. The refresh rate caps out at 300Hz to please esports enthusiasts.

Users have quite a few ports to choose from, including a 3.5mm jack for external audio, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, and one Thunderbolt 4 DisplayPort. The laptop has an Ethernet port for wired connections but, as far as wireless support goes, it can also use Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth version 5.2. The keys are illuminated with RGB LEDs that can be programmed with custom effects.

Visit the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop product page at Amazon for additional information and purchase options. As of writing, it's not clear for how long the deal will be made available.