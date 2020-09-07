Best Buy Lists GeForce RTX 3080 Ready for September 17 Release

With the launch of the RTX 3080 in under 10 days, Best Buy is already listing the RTX 3080 Founders Edition for $699.99 on their website. Of course you can't buy it right at this second, you'll have to wait until September 17th before upgrading your gaming rig.



The RTX 3080 is going to be one best graphics cards for high refresh rate, high resolution gaming, we expect it to be a great ray tracing card at 1440P and 4K resolutions. For now we know the card will deliver almost double the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti for half the price. The RTX 2080 Ti by itself is already a great performer that outclasses everything in gaming performance from the previous generation. This is a exciting time for buyers who want incredible high resolution gaming performance at a more reasonable price.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Specifications GPU GA102 Graphics Card GeForce RTX 3080 Process (nm) Samsung 8N Transistors (billion) 28 Die Size (mm^2) 627? SMs 68 CUDA Cores 8704 RT Cores 68 Tensor Cores 272 Boost Clock (MHz) 1710 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 19 VRAM (GB) 10 Bus Width 320 ROPs 80 TMUs 544 GFLOPS FP32 29768 RT TFLOPS 58 Tensor TFLOPS (FP16) 238 Bandwidth (GB/s) 760 TBP (watts) 320 Launch Date September 17, 2020 Launch Price $699

The card will be listed at $699 MSRP on Nvidia's website and available via other vendors.