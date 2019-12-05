Best Cyber Week PC Monitor Deals: Cheap Sales on Gaming, 4K and More

If you’re shopping for a PC monitor this sales season, make sure you know what you're looking for first. For detailed help, check out our instructions for How to Buy a PC Monitor . Remember, just because something is on sale doesn’t that mean it’s the right display for you. Here are some things to consider that'll help you avoid buyer's remorse:

What's the best deal? Look out for 144Hz at FHD (1920 x 1080) at at least 27 for $200 or less or 60Hz at 4K/UHD (3840 x 2160) for $250 or less.

What size? You can save money on displays in the 23-24-inch range, but 27-inch is the current mainstream size. If you’re looking for something 'bigger,' consider 32 inches or larger, but keep in mind that those screens call for QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution or higher in order to avoid having a monitor where each pixel is so large that you can see it.

What resolution? These days, you probably won't find a monitor with lower resolution than FHD. For a notable jump in sharpness and detail, opt for QHD and for the ultimate image quality, go for 4K.

What refresh rate? Higher is better for gaming. Hardcore gamers should opt for 144Hz or higher, combined with the lowest response time. More casual gamers can make do with 75Hz or even 60Hz with with G-Sync or FreeSync.

Get recommendations. We're always reviewing PC monitors, so you can count on our breakdown of the Best Gaming Monitors and Best 4K Gaming Monitors to find the best ones on the market.

20-25 Inches

Samsung C24RG50 - was $200, now $170 @ Newegg

Want a fast display under $200? This monitor offers 24 inches at FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and FreeSync for fighting screen tearing when using an AMD graphics card. View Deal

Alienware AW2518H 240Hz: was $500, now $330 @ Newegg

This 240Hz, 25-inch monitor offers tear-free, high-speed gaming using Nvidia G Sync techonlogy. It has eye-popping color and a gorgeous Alien-inspired design with a very-sleek stand.

Samsung S24R350 - was $150, now $120 @ Newegg

For light gaming on the cheap, this 24-inch display offers 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, plus FreeSync, which should help prevent screen tearing if your PC has an AMD graphics card.View Deal

Asus VZ249HE - was $130, now $100 @ Amazon

This is a good display for general productivity, with a 23.-8 inch FHD screen. The IPS panel should deliver good image quality, even when viewing from the sides. View Deal

Samsung CF396 Curved - was $150, now $120 @ Amazon

If you're seeking a cheap productivity display, this is a 23.5-inch 1080p panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms (GTG) response time plus FreeSync for light gaming. This is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Acer XFA240 bmjdpr - was $200, now $170 @ Amazon

This is our favorite budget monitor out now and was $240 when we reviewed it in September. It's 24 inches with FHD resolution at 144Hz, plus FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility. Nothing we've tested can match its color accuracy, gaming performance and feature at this price. View Deal

27-29 Inches

Dell UltraSharp U2717D - was $719, now $230 @ B&H

Fit for productivity, this IPS panel promises good color and viewing angles. Plus, the 27-incher has QHD resolution for even sharper image quality. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung LS27F354FHNXZA - was $190, now $120 @ Newegg

This is the lowest price ever for this 27-inch monitor with 60Hz refresh and 4ms response. It features Samsung's PLS tech, which is similar to IPS, but the vendor claims it offers advantages like stronger viewing angles. View Deal

Asus VC279H - was $160, now $140

This is the lowest price ever for this 27-incher with a 5ms response time and 1080p resolution. It's an IPS panel that's best suited for general productivity. View Deal

Samsung LU28E570DS/ZA - was $350, now $250 @ Newegg

This is a great deal for a 4K display. It features a 28-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and FreeSync, so you can even do some gaming with it. View Deal

Aorus CV27Q - $460, now $380 after rebate @ Newegg

This is our top recommendation for shoppers seeking a gaming monitor. With a 27-inch QHD, 165Hz panel with FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility, RGB and even a curve, it has pretty much everything you gamers need. View Deal

BenQ EX2780Q - was $600 now $450 @ Amazon

This a 1440p 27-incher with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. Plus, it comes with HDR support, a stylish gold-ish color, powerful speakers with a subwoofer and a remote. This is for those seeking a high-speed gaming/entertainment monitor.View Deal

Acer Nitro VG271 - was $300, now $270 @ Amazon

Witha 27-inch, 144Hz IPS screen and FreeSync, you can expect smooth, tear-free gaming and strong viewing angles. It also promises brightness of up to 400 nits with HDR content. View Deal

HP 27f IPS monitor - was $249, now $129 @ Best Buy

This 27-inch IPS monitor has 1920 x 1080 pixels with a 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. With its lower resolution and FreeSync, it should even be able to handle some casual gaming.View Deal

Samsung UE570 - was $350, now $250 @ Newegg

Samsung's 4K UE570 monitor has a spacious 28-inch TN panel with a 1ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, so casual gamers may want to take a look. The monitor also has split-screen functionality.View Deal

ViewSonic VX2758-C-MH - was $250, now $194 @ Amazon

Complete with a curved screen, 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, this 27-inch 1080p screen, is a perfect choice for those packing anything below an RTX 2070 GPU. Plus, it has a VA panel, our favorite type of LCD for strong contrast. View Deal

BenQ EL2870U - was $399, now $249 @ Amazon

This 28-inch, 4K monitor is a steal and is even fit for casual gaming. When we reviewed it, we were impressed with its speedy 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. On Amazon Prime Day in July, we spotted this monitor at $347, but now it’s even cheaper at $250. View Deal

Samsung 27-inch CRG5 - was $399, now $299 @ Amazon

This is currently our favorite monitor for gaming at 240Hz, which is as fast as it gets for PC monitors. With 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4ms response time and G-Sync Compatibility, this is for those who need speed.View Deal

30-39 Inches

MSI Optix MAG341CQ - was $500, now $380 @ Amazon

This ultrawide is fit for speedy gaming with a 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time (GTG) and FreeSync. Plus, it has a high-contrast (3,000:1) VA panel with a relatively tight 1800mm curve. View Deal

LG 32UD59-B - was $500, now $300 @ B&H

This 32-inch, 4K monitor is good for casual gaming with its 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time and FreeSync for fighting screen tearing. It's VA panel promises great image quality with high pixel density (137ppi) and high contrast (3,000:1). It's now cheaper than ever. View Deal

ViewSonic VX3276-4K-mhd - was $400, now $340 @ Amazon

This 31.5-inch 4K HDR monitor offers a 75Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time with overdrive. In addition to a 2,500:1 VA panel, it has two 2W speakersView Deal

AOC Q3279VWFD8: was $330, now $170 @ Best Buy

At 48% off, this 32-inch screen from AOC packs 2560x1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh and AMD FreeSync support. If you’re looking to go big on a budget, this monitor is tough to beat. Plus, Best Buy's offering 50% off a keyboard with your purchase. View Deal

Acer ED347CKR 34” Gaming Monitor: was $500, now $400

Complete with a crisp 34” curved VA panel, 1440p resolution, and FreeSync this screen is a bargain at this price point.View Deal

Alienware AW3418DW - was $1,350, now $750 @ Dell

This 34-inch, 120Hz, 1440p, ultrawide G-Sync monitor is on sale for an impressive 35% off. With specs like that, it should be a notable upgrade. Plus, pricing has dropped significantly since selling for $719 last Cyber Monday.View Deal

ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C - was $700, now $630 @ Amazon

This is our favorite curved gaming monitor right now. It has QHD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, HDR support and even RGB. It's now at the lowest price we've seen since August. View Deal

LG 34UM88-P: was $765, now $365 @ B&H

Here's a great IPS-based 34-inch ultrawide (21:9) display that comes with good color accuracy and FreeSync support, making it great for productivity and casual gaming.

LG 34UC89G-B - was $800, now $540 @ Amazon

If you want an ultrawide curved monitor, check out this 34-inch ultrawide IPS. It has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate (165Hz with overclock) and 2560 x 1080 resolution. Combined with G-Sync, gaming should be a blast. It's currently at its all-time lowest price after selling for around $600 for the past couple of months.View Deal

Samsung 32” UR59C - was $500, now $399 @ Amazon

The Samsung 32” UR59C (LU32R590CWNXZA) is currently our favorite in the 4K curved category. It sold for for $500 when it debuted and has been spotted for as low $440. But at $400, it’s currently at its lowest price ever and a steal for a 4K curved display in this size.View Deal

40 Inches or More

Samsung C49RG9 - was $1,300, now $1,050 @ B&H

For a premium experience, this curved 49-inch VA panel offers an ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio, FreeSync and a whopping 5120 x 1440 resolution. Gaming should be a breeze with FreeSync and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus it supports HDR. This is its lowest price ever.

HP Omen X 65 Emperium - was $5,000, now $3,750 @ Amazon

If you're going to splurge on a gaming monitor, this is our top recommendation. It's a 4K 64.5-incher with G-Sync, a 144Hz refresh rate and certified for 1,000 nits brightness with HDR. Plus, there's a soundbar and Nvidia Shield TV streaming box. View Deal

Samsung 43" CHG90 - was $1,099, now $799 @ Amazon

The Samsung 43" CHG90 has had an MSRP of $1,000 and was selling for $900 of late but has dropped to its all-time lowest price. With 3440 x 1440 resolution, it's equal to having to two 27-inch 16:9 screens and delivers fantastic contrast, HDR with FreeSync 2 HDR and accurate DCI-P3 gamut coverage.View Deal

