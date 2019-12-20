This 27-Inch Asus IPS Monitor Is Only $140

(Image credit: Asus)

Who doesn’t like a saving on a monitor? One of the best holiday tech deals right now gets you a 27-inch Asus monitor that’s a good fit for general use and productivity for just $140 at Newegg .

Asus VC279H - was $160, now $140 @ Newegg

This 27-inch 1080p monitor is a quick solution for a productivity display. With a 5ms GTG response time, 60Hz refresh rate and speakers, it should have all the basics covered. View Deal

The Asus VC279H is a FHD resolution monitor that offers all the necessities you need in a desirable 27-inch form factor. Its IPS panel promises good colors and viewing angles, meaning it’ll be easy to share the screen or see images from the side.

While not a gaming monitor , it does come with handy features like two 1.5W speakers and Asus’ flicker-free and ultra low blue light technologies.