Colorful Unveils Founders Edition-Like RTX 3070 with 12-Pin Power Connector

Colorful has introduced its new GeForce RTX 3070 LHR graphics card that resembles Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition: it has a signature cooling system with two fans and a 12-pin power connector. Formally, Colorful calls the board the Bilibili edition and it's unclear whether it will be available outside of China.

Nvidia's Founders Edition graphics cards are meant to be quiet and reliable, which is why the GPU developer makes no compromises to save some money on design or change components used for these cards during their lifecycle. Makers of graphics cards have some different priorities, so for their basic products they use Nvidia's reference designs (which differ from Founders Edition cards), whereas for premium products they develop design in house.

It Looks like Colorful has decided to change its typical approach and develop a Founders Edition-like GeForce RTX 3070 LHR with its dual-fan cooling and a 12-pin power connector, reports VideoCardz.

From a specifications point of view, Colorful's GeForce RTX 3070 LHR iGame Bilbili E-Sports Edition is a pretty typical device. It carries Nvidia's GA104 GPU with 5888 CUDA cores that is clocked at 1500 MHz ~ 1785 MHz (which is 60 MHz higher when compared to Nvidia's recommendations) and is accompanied by 8GB of 14GT/s GDDR6 memory. The card has a 10+2-phase voltage regulating module (VRM) and four display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4a, one HDMI 2.1).

Designed to compete with the best graphics cards, Colorful's GeForce RTX 3070 LHR iGame Bilbili E-Sports Edition is not an exact copy of Nvidia's Founders Edition board based on the same chip, yet it uses a cooling system that is based on the same principles. Furthermore, it uses a 12-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector.

Speaking of the 12-pin PCIe power connector, it should be noted that very few makers of graphics cards have adopted it so far. From Nvidia's standpoint, it made great sense to invent a connector that can deliver up to 648W of power to a graphics card. Considering that power consumption of graphics boards is gradually increasing, such a connector simplifies development.

While Colorful's GeForce RTX 3070 LHR iGame Bilbili E-Sports Edition is without any doubts aimed primarily at Chinese market, it remains to be seen whether Colorful uses design of this board for products designed for other markets. Unfortunately, we do not know this for sure and have no idea about potential pricing of such graphics cards.