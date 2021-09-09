Corsair Launches New Gen 4 SSD with 7,100 MBps Read Speeds

Corsair is releasing a newly upgraded version of the MP600 Pro called the MP600 Pro XT. This new Gen 4 NVMe SSD can reach up to 7,100 MBps in sequential read speeds and up to 6800 MBps in sequential write speeds. The MP600 Pro XT will be available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB flavors, with a starting price tag of $199.99 for the 1TB model, $399.99 for 2TB and $989.99 for the 4TB option.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The SSD will come with a newly refreshed matte-black heatsink outfitted with eight tall heatsink fins to deal with the higher heat output generated by the MP600 Pro XT's very high speeds. The heatsink is taller than the original MP600 with a height of 19 mm, so it would be best to ensure your M.2 slots are located in spacious areas that won't cause the SSD to interfere with any other hardware, especially on mini ITX setups.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Optionally the MP600 Pro XT can be bought with a water block, called the MP600 Pro XT Hydro X Edition. This variant comes in 2TB and 4TB models for $10-$25 extra. If you already have the air-cooled version, you can mount Corsair's Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block instead.

Tolerance ratings for the new drive start at 700 TBW for the 1TB version, 1400 TBW for the 2TB, and up to 3,000 TBW for the 4TB variant. The drive also comes with an endurance rating of 1.6 million hours which should be plenty for almost anyone. The remaining performance specs include maximum random read speeds at up to 1M IOPS and up to 1.2M IOPS for random write speeds.

The MP600 Pro XT is available now from a multitude of retailers including Amazon, Newegg, and Corsair's own store. However, the drive appears to be out of stock at multiple storefronts right now, with Corsair's store being the only place that has consistent availability at this time.