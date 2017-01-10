Trending

CyberpowerPC’s Low-Cost Oculus-Ready PC Bundle Now Available

Thanks to the recently-announced Asynchronous Spacewarp (ASW) feature, the Oculus Rift is able to function with lower system requirements than the next leading VR HMD. As such, CyberpowerPC is now offering an AMD-based gaming rig in a bundle with the Rift.

The CyberpowerPC Gamer Ultra VR features an AMD FX-4350 processor with 8GB of memory, a 1TB HDD, and a Radeon RX470 4GB graphics card under the hood. The case sports a side panel window illuminated in red LEDs, in addition to hot swappable 2.5- and 5.25-inch drive bays in the front. There’s only three USB 3.0 ports, but it makes up for that with seven USB 2.0 ports. Although this may not be enough horsepower to get you into a Vive, it’s enough for a Rift, and the mid-tier components dramatically reduces the entry-level price of a VR-capable machine.

The bundle (which includes an Oculus Rift, sans touch) is available now from Best Buy, both at brick and mortar locations and online. At $1,099, the combo saves you approximately $150 (with the PC discounted to $499), and it’s one of the least-expensive entry-level VR PCs currently available.

  • dstarr3 10 January 2017 22:17
    After all, now is the perfect time to buy an AMD system. No reason to wait a couple months.
    Reply
  • towlie420 10 January 2017 23:50
    Bought one on black Friday. Network dongles don't work and memory can't be found online if you want to upgrade. Have to replace everything.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 11 January 2017 01:38
    Your kidding right? An FX 4350!! It's NOT even VR Ready! And Oculus says so!
    Reply
  • MWP0004 11 January 2017 01:57
    19140147 said:
    Your kidding right? An FX 4350!! It's NOT even VR Ready! And Oculus says so!

    I think they're citing Asynchronous Spacewarp effectively lowering the requirements for Oculus.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/asynchronous-spacewarp-lowers-min-spec-vr,32826.html

    I'm not familiar with it, just what I found in the article.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 11 January 2017 05:13
    FX-6300/8320 is the best bang for buck on AM3+.
    Reply
  • Decends 11 January 2017 15:38
    VR ready my @!!. Not even the FX 8350 can smoothly drive VR and they think a crappy FX 4350 can? I will take what ever they are smoking. You need atleast a I5 6400/I5 4590 to get a mostly smooth VR experience.
    Reply
  • gggplaya 11 January 2017 17:18
    Pentium G4560(2 core with 4 threads) is a cheaper processor $64, and i'm sure less if you buy in bulk.
    Reply
  • dalauder 15 January 2017 08:37
    While this is a stupid time to buy AMD, this system does meet the new minimum requirements: https://www.reddit.com/r/oculus/wiki/requirements
    Reply
  • Decends 15 January 2017 11:11
    19161310 said:
    While this is a stupid time to buy AMD, this system does meet the new minimum requirements: https://www.reddit.com/r/oculus/wiki/requirements

    I'm Sorry but anyone or website (not blaming you, blaming that site) trying to say the FX 4350 is suitable for any level of VR (except maybe the VR desktop thing) is talking out their ass. Especially when they say it is equal to the I3 6100 which trades blows with the FX 8350/70 which barely handle VR. I can't even find a VR benchmark involving the FX 4350 because no one with reasonable knowledge of PC's would use one for VR.
    Reply