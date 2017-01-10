CyberpowerPC’s Low-Cost Oculus-Ready PC Bundle Now Available

Thanks to the recently-announced Asynchronous Spacewarp (ASW) feature, the Oculus Rift is able to function with lower system requirements than the next leading VR HMD. As such, CyberpowerPC is now offering an AMD-based gaming rig in a bundle with the Rift.

The CyberpowerPC Gamer Ultra VR features an AMD FX-4350 processor with 8GB of memory, a 1TB HDD, and a Radeon RX470 4GB graphics card under the hood. The case sports a side panel window illuminated in red LEDs, in addition to hot swappable 2.5- and 5.25-inch drive bays in the front. There’s only three USB 3.0 ports, but it makes up for that with seven USB 2.0 ports. Although this may not be enough horsepower to get you into a Vive, it’s enough for a Rift, and the mid-tier components dramatically reduces the entry-level price of a VR-capable machine.

The bundle (which includes an Oculus Rift, sans touch) is available now from Best Buy, both at brick and mortar locations and online. At $1,099, the combo saves you approximately $150 (with the PC discounted to $499), and it’s one of the least-expensive entry-level VR PCs currently available.