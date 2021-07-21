Dell Cuts $110 off a 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

The best Dell gaming deals are usually reserved for its own website, but it looks like Dell’s discounts are branching out to other retailers — starting with this awesome special offer for a curved monitor.

The Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor just got a deep $110 price cut at Best Buy, which takes its price down to just $230.

Dell S2721HGF 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $339.99, now $229.99 at Best Buy

This practical bezel-free 27-inch FHD monitor from Dell rocks a 1500R curve, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync — producing a picture that is bright, fluid and immersive without a single screen tear.View Deal

The Dell S2721HGF has a standard array of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.4 and 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, alongside a pretty comprehensive 3-year warranty and a software package that helps you make the most of your monitor’s features.

Combine this with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, an ergonomic stand with plenty of customization and a bold, sleek design, and you’ve got a worthwhile monitor for the $200 - $250 price point.