Snag This 27-Inch 144Hz Dell FreeSync Monitor for $170, Today Only

(Image credit: Newegg)

We said in our Black Friday Deals feature story that if you see a 27-inch high-refresh monitor from a name-brand company for under $200, it's a sweet deal. Well, Black Friday has arrived early on that front. Today only, Newegg is selling Dell's D2719HGF, a 27-inch FreeSync monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2ms response time for just $169.99--that's $110 off the monitor's original $279 MSRP.

Dell's D2719HGF sports a Full HD (1920x1080 resolution) TN panel, so speed and response time is prioritized over image quality. In other words, it should be great for gaming, but won't be the best screen for watching movies or doing high-end content creation. That said, if you have a recent AMD graphics card, variable-refresh FreeSync support ranges from 40 to 144Hz, so as long as you stay within that range, your game frames should look perfect.

Dell’s D2719HGF is WLED backlit , with DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 connections, along with two USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.0. The monitor also comes with two built-in 2W speakers and a headphone jack. But you should probably use a separate set of speakers or a headset so that get an audio experience that will live up to the .

