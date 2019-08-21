Dell XPS 13 Gets Comet Lake Update

Dell’s flagship laptop, the XPS 13, is getting a bump up to Intel’s 10th Generation “Comet Lake processor.” It will start at $899.99 on August 27th, with hexacore Core i7 models coming in October.

CPU Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U GPU Intel UHD Graphics RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Display 13.3inches, FHD or 4K, Touch optional Battery 52Whr, non-replaceable Size 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches / 302 x 199 x 11.6 mm Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3, microSD reader, 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, lock slot

From a design standpoint, the XPS 13 isn’t changing. It has the same look as the model we saw at CES earlier this year, which finally put the webcam in the right place.

It will start with an Intel Core i3-10110U and go up to an Intel Core i7-10710U. These processors have integrated Intel UHD graphics. Additionally, the XPS 13 will support up to 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Dell is one of the first with a Comet Lake laptop. It also led on Ice Lake with the recently-launched Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Though we have yet to test it.