Dell Launches 'VR Ready' XPS 27 AIO: 4K, Core i7-7700, Radeon RX 570, 10 Speakers

Dell has launched a new version of its XPS 27 all-in-one gaming PC. The "VR Ready" flavor of the XPS 27 has the same 4K display and the same 10-speaker audio subsystem as the latest iteration of the large XPS AIO, but it's powered by a more powerful CPU from Intel along with AMD’s discrete Radeon RX 570 graphics.

AIO PCs have existed for decades, with their continued popularity fueled by their compact, desk-sized footprint. In recent years, demand for higher performance and even gaming-grade all-in-ones have increased noticeably, and manufacturers started to offer AIOs with rather powerful hardware. In fact, in early 2016, several PC makers even introduced Mini-ITX-based AIOs with top-of-the-range discrete graphics cards, aiming at customers seeking maximum performance.

Dell’s new XPS 27 with the "VR Ready" badge is designed for gamers with average performance requirements. The systems are still considerably more powerful than their predecessors that were launched earlier this year, because they do not use integrated or mobile graphics, but rely on AMD’s Radeon RX 570 (2,048 stream processors, 128 texture units, 32 ROPs, 256-bit memory bus, etc.) graphics adapter with 8GB of memory. Meanwhile, the key feature of the latest XPS 27 remained intact: the audio sub-system with 10 speakers (six on the front, two down-firing, and two radiating) designed to enable surround sound without using bulky external audio equipment.

The VR Ready versions of the Dell XPS 27 are based on Intel’s Core i7-7700 CPU as well as the H170 PCH. By default, the systems are equipped with 16GB of DDR4-2133 memory, but that's upgradeable to 64GB. As for storage, the PCs have one M.2 slot (PCIe 3.0 x4) as well as two 2.5” bays for HDDs or SSDs, all accessible to the end user. When it comes to connectivity, the Dell XPS 27 features 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.x, a GbE port, five USB 3.0 Type-A headers, one HDMI output, one DisplayPort 1.2, two Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB Type-C), an SD/MMC card reader, a 720p webcam with an IR sensor for facial recognition, a microphone, and so on. Overall, there are plenty of ports to connect additional peripherals, including various VR gear.

Dell XPS 27 7760 "VR-Ready" Specifications Touch Non-Touch Touch-Enabled Display 27" IPS with 3840×2160 resolution 1.07 billion colors, 100% Adobe RGB, 350-nit brightness CPU Intel Core i7-7700 4C/8T, 3.6/4.2 GHz 8 MB cache 65 W PCH Intel H170 Graphics AMD Radeon RX 570 with 8 GB of GDDR5 2,048 stream processors, 128 texture units, 32 ROPs, 256-bit memory bus Memory 16GB of DDR4-2133 (four slots in total, upgradeable to 64 GB) Storage 2TB HDD 32GB caching SSD (M.2) 512GB SSD (PCIe 3.0 x4) Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT 4.x Ethernet GbE Display Outputs 1 × HDMI 1 × DP 1.2 Audio 10 speakers 1 × audio out USB 5 × USB 3.0 Type-A (5 Gbps, one supports PowerShare) 2 × Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Other I/O 720p webcam with RGB and IR sensors SD/MMC card reader Dimensions 625 x 435 x 80mm 24.6 × 17.1 × 3.16 inches Stand Regular Articulating OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home or Pro

All Dell XPS 27 AIO PCs are constructed of CNC-machined aluminum and come with UltraSharp displays with a 4K (3840×2160) resolution. Meanwhile, these computers with touch-enabled screens also feature articulating stands for added convenience. The stand comes at an extra cost, so some gamers may prefer to use that money to install a larger SSD and/or more memory and skip the touch option.

At present, Dell offers two versions of the VR Ready XPS 27, featuring Intel’s Core i7-7700 CPU and AMD’s Radeon RX 570 GPU, but with different storage configurations and touch support. The model with a 2TB HDD and 32GB caching SSD costs $2,000, whereas the model with a 512GB PCIe SSD, a touchscreen display with articulating stand, and optional Windows 10 Pro comes to $2,650.

This post was written by Anton Shilov

