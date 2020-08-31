Gainward Lists Four Nvidia RTX 30-Series GPUs With Full, Detailed Spec Sheets

The Nvidia GeForce event might be happening tomorrow, but the information pipeline has already busted and leaks about the RTX 30-series have been flooding the internet. The latest is from Gainward, who for a brief moment published the full product pages for four new graphics cards, which we caught just in time.

The GPUs in question are the RTX 3080 Phoenix, RTX 3080 Phoenix GS, RTX 3090 Phoenix, and lastly the RTX 3090 Phoenix GS. All four of these GPUs pack huge, triple-slot, triple-fan coolers with a plethora of RGB lighting effects, but of course, the bits that we're interested in are the specifications. So without further ado, a table:

3080 Phoenix 3080 Phoenix GS 3090 Phoenix GS 3090 Phoenix GS CUDA Cores 4352 Cores 4352 Cores 5248 Cores 5248 Cores Boost Clock 1710 MHz 1740 MHz 1695 MHz 1725 MHz Memory 10 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 320 Bits 320 Bits 384 Bits 384 Bits Memory Clock 9500Mhz (19Gbps) 9500Mhz (19Gbps) 9750Mhz (19.5Gbps) 9750Mhz (19.5Gbps) Memory Bandwidth 760 GB/s 760 GB/s 936 GB/s 936 GB/s

As you can see, both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 come out with rather lavish spec sheets, so we can expect significant performance from these cards. The product pages also detail that the GPUs will be packing PCI-Express 4.0 support, and they list a 7nm fabrication process for the GPUs.

Clearly, the RTX 3090 is meant to be a halo card, with a significantly higher CUDA core count than the RTX 3080 and a whopping 24 GB of GDDR6X memory.

(Image credit: Gainward)

Gainward's cards are also listed to use dual 8-pin power connectors, confirming my suspicions that custom cards will still be using the old PCIe power connectors rather than Nvidia's new 12-pin connector.

But of course, one card we're particularly interested in is the RTX 3070, but trustworthy leaks for that card have yet to surface. This is likely because Nvidia will first be announcing the RTX 3080 and 3090 tomorrow, with the more mainstream RTX 3070 on a later date.