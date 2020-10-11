Gigabyte G32QC Curved Gaming Monitor Drops to $314 at Newegg

Finding the right gaming monitor is getting easier as the holiday season approaches. Amazon Prime Day right around the corner while Newegg's Gametober sale is in full swing. If you want an idea of what specs are making waves in the market today, check out our list of the Best Monitors for 2020 .

Today we're sharing this deal on the Gigabyte G32QC 32" curved gaming monitor from Newegg. It usually runs for $369, but is available today for $314 with promo code EMCGDGD24.

Gigabyte G32QC 32" 165Hz: was $369, now $314 @Newegg

This curved gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and spans 32" across. You need to use promo code EMCGDGD24 to get the additional $15 off, taking the price down to $314. View Deal

The Gigabyte G32QC has a 165Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. It has multiple input options from HDMI to DisplayPort and even includes a couple of USB 3.0 slots. It features a 1500R curved design.

This edition supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, aimed to reduce screen tearing found in some games. The G32QC is VESA wall mount compatible with 100mm x 100mm adapters, so you can attach it to a wall or desk arm.