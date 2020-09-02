Herman Miller’s Gaming Edition Aeron Chair Costs Almost as Much as an RTX 3090

Herman Miller is fresh off of a collaboration with Logitech G on the Embody gaming chair , and it looks like it’s not done in the gaming chair space. Today, the company has announced a $1,445 “special edition” version of its classic Aeron chair, meant for gaming.



This version isn’t a collaboration with Logitech. Herman Miller said it simply took the “optimal configuration'' of the existing Aeron chair, including a forward seat position, and added an entirely matte-black color scheme. Even the Pellicle mesh will be that color.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Herman Miller) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Herman Miller)

Unlike the Embody, which added a cooling foam for long gaming sessions, the special edition of the Aeron doesn’t appear to have any changes over the existing Aeron. It’s just a version that comes in all black in an optimized setup that Herman Miller deemed worthy of gaming, including the PostureFit lumbar and back support, harmonic tilt and a mesh that balances body pressure. The chair supports up to 350 pounds.



The company said that gamers had asked for the color scheme to match their rigs, though that may make one wonder why Herman Miller didn’t find a way to add RGB lighting. The previously announced Embody has blue accents.

While it seems like you’re largely buying an existing chair, that does include a 12-year warranty, and it comes assembled. The company said that more special gaming editions of its chairs will come this fall.