Intel Arc A770 GPU Shows RTX 2070-Like OpenCL Performance

Intel hasn't launched its Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards yet. However, hardware sleuth Benchleaks has already uncovered a benchmark for the Arc A770, Intel's presumed flagship SKU that will compete with the best graphics cards.

It doesn't take a scientist to realize that the Arc A770 is the desktop counterpart to the mobile Arc A770M. According to the Geekbench 5 submission, the Arc A770 has 512 execution units, or Xe Vector Engines (XVE), as Intel calls them. That would mean that the graphics card sports the full ACM-G10 silicon with 32 Xe-cores. Therefore, the Arc A770 has the same configuration as the A770M but has faster clock speeds.

The Arc A770M from the Geekbench 5 submission could be an engineering sample, so don't take the reported clock speeds to heart. The program didn't record the Arc A770's base clock; however, the software picked up the boost clock, which came down to 2,400 MHz. For comparison, the Arc A770M has a 1,650 MHz base clock. The benchmark software also detected 12.7 GB, but that's likely a misreport. The Arc A770 should have 16GB of GDDR6 memory like the A770M.

Intel Arc A770 Benchmarks

Graphics Card OpenCL Score Shaders Memory Radeon RX 6700 XT 102,988 2,560 12GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 3060 96,416 3,584 12GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2070 85,818 2,304 8GB GDDR6 Arc A770 85,585 4,096 16GB GDDR6 Radeon RX 6600 XT 82,559 2,048 8GB GDDR6

Scores for the other graphics cards are from Geekbench 5's OpenCL benchmark database.

OpenCL performance isn't indicative of gaming performance, and Geekbench 5 isn't the best benchmark for evaluating gaming performance. So take the results with a pinch of salt.

The Arc A770 scored 85,585 points in the OpenCL benchmark, sitting in the same ballpark as GeForce RTX 2060. Intel's graphics card performed slightly faster than the Radeon RX 6600 XT. However, the Arc A770 was no match for the GeForce RTX 3060 or the Radeon RX 6700 XT, where Nvidia's and AMD's performers outclassed it by 12.7% and 20.3%, respectively.

Intel recently started teasing its Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards; however, they won't arrive until this summer.