Intel Core i5-10600K Down to Just $174 in Huge CPU Deal

The ongoing Intel price drop that's capitalizing on AMD's CPU shortages is producing some really good deals — including this new one for one of the best cpus for mid-range gaming.

For today only, the Intel Core i5-10600K is down to just $174. That is a 24% saving, so don't miss it.

Intel Core i5-10600K: was $229, now $174 at B&H

This 6 core/12 thread CPU serves up great gaming performance with the flexibility for enthusiasts to squeeze extra power out of it without expensive supporting components.

As you can read in our Intel Core i5-10600K CPU review, we're big fans of this processor. Features like its low per-thread pricing and ease of cooling impressed us enough for it to win an Editor's Choice award.

With a 4.1GHz clock speed (and a 4.8GHz maximum frequency), this chip offers strong performance in both single and multi-threaded workloads with plenty of overclocking headroom.

So long as you can look past the lack of a bundled cooler (like you'll find in many AMD CPUs), this is a great gaming processor at an even better price.

One big reason behind this price cut may be the impending Rocket Lake launch, as we saw Geekbench results leak for the future Core i5-11600K late last month.