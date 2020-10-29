Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Drops to New Low Price of $99

Black Friday is less than one month away and vendors are already sharing notable deals on our favorite hardware. It can be hard to tell the deals from the duds, so we've created a page dedicated to helping you find the best deals on tech .

We'll also be highlighting individual offers that are too cool not to share--like today's serious discount on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse. We really enjoyed our experience when we tested the mouse for our Logitech G502 Lightspeed review , enough for it to land a spot on our best gaming mouse list. But the biggest drawback was the price point of $150. Today, you can pick this mouse up for just $99 at Amazon.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse: was $149, now $99 @Amazon

This gaming mouse from Logitech is wireless and has a DPI of 16,000. It features RGB LEDs and 11 programmable buttons. It's currently marked down 33% at Amazon.View Deal

The G502 comes with 11 customizable buttons, including a scroll wheel with left and right tilt buttons. The primary buttons are constructed using metal spring tensioning. It has a next-gen Hero 16K sensor with a DPI capable of reaching 16,000.

The mouse comes with a LiPo battery with a usage duration officially listed at 60 hours on the spec sheet. This edition supports PowerPlay wireless charging but the charger must be purchased separately.

You can also adjust the weight and distribution of said weight using an internal weight system. It comes with a total of six removable weights. The Logitech G Hub software can be used to control RGB effects and assign macros and shortcuts to buttons.