MSI’s Content Creation Laptops Get Comet Lake

Ahead of IFA in Berlin, MSI is introducing a new suite of laptops focused on content creation with Intel’s new tenth generation “Comet Lake” processors. The company didn’t reveal precise specs or release dates, but the new laptops are available for pre-order today through Newegg.

The new laptops are the MSI Modern 14 and the MSI Prestige 14 and 15. The biggest difference is that the Modern will go up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, while the Prestige laptops will go up to GTX 1650 Max-Q. While the Prestige laptops will have 4K options, the Modern will only go up to FHD.



MSI Prestige 14 MSI Prestige 15 MSI Modern 14 CPU Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 “Comet Lake” U-Series Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 “Comet Lake” U-Series Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 “Comet Lake” U-Series GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (4GB GDDR5) Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (4GB GDDR5) Up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 (2GB GDDR5) RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2144 2x DDR SODIMMs (up to 64GB) 1x DDR4 SODIMM (Max 32GB) Display 14-inch, up to 4K UHD 15.6-inch, up to 4K UHD 14-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 Storage 1x M.2 SSD slot (PCIe NVMe or SATA) 1x M.2 SSD (NVMe or SATAA), 1x M.2 (NVMe only) 1x M.2 SSD slot (PCIe NVMe or SATA) Size 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches / 320 x 215.9 x 15.2 mm 14 x 9.2 x 0.6 inches / 355.6 x 233.7 x 15.2 mm 12.7 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches / 322.6 x 221 x 15.2 mm

A number of specs weren’t fully detailed at press time, including exact storage sizes and amounts of RAM.

The Prestige laptops are being touted as mobile workstations with what MSI calls a “True Pixel” display; that means a 4K panel that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut with a Delta-E value of less than 2. MSI is claiming 16 hours of battery life on the 15-inch notebook and and 14 hours on the 14 incher.

All three will come in a “carbon gray” color and aluminum chassis. I found the Modern felt a bit more solid than the Prestige options. Additionally, the content creation laptops are getting a new font on the keyboards to separate them from prior models, which shared a font with the gaming machines.