Nvidia Announces Entry-Level GT 720 Graphics Card

Nvidia announced the GT 720, an entry-level graphics card based on the GK208 GPU. The Kepler-based card is built on the 28 nm fabrication process and runs at a frequency of 797 MHz. The card will come with two memory configurations: a 1 GB DDR3 variant with memory running at 1.8 GHz, and a 2 GB GDDR5 variant with memory running at 5.0 GHz.



We expect most of the normal AIBs to be building their own models of this card, including Asus, EVGA, Palit, MSI, Zotac, Gigabyte, and more. Pictured below is the reference card, which some of them will be selling. There will also be variants of the card cooled with a small fan.

For gaming, you won't get a lot of power from these cards--you're probably better off spending your money on a more powerful secondhand card. That said, given the large number of passively cooled cards, we might be seeing these in some media center configurations and office PCs that need a little more oomph than integrated graphics can provide. Pricing is expected to sit around $50 for most models.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.