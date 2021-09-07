Get This 32-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor for Under $300

The best gaming monitors combine a high resolution with a silky smooth refresh rate for an affordable cost, but this deal adds in a large screen as well.
At Newegg right now, get $70 off the Pixio PXC327 32-inch curved gaming monitor — which will give you 32 inches of gaming greatness for just $289.99.
Pixio PXC327 32-inch curved gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $289.99 at Newegg with code PXC327PDEAL
Thanks to this limited discount code, you can get $70 off this 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor — boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, a 123% sRGB color gamut for vivid color, HDR for depth and luminosity, and 120Hz VRR support for connecting consoles.View Deal
In our Pixio PXC327 review, we called this monitor “a 1440p bargain,” and now it's even more affordable with this hefty $70 price cut. The 1500R curvature is ideal for reducing the strain of scanning across a flat surface, and blue light-reducing controls ensure you can play for longer sessions without eye ache.
It’s hard to fault this VA 1440p monitor at such a low cost, as it offers an excellent, large color gamut after calibration, plus strong contrast. All in all, you can look forward to a bright, vivid, immersive picture.
And all of this is packed into a stylish, thin bezel chassis with VESA-compatible mounting, a whole host of I/O (including USB passthrough), adaptive sync and flicker free technology. For under $300, you will struggle to find another monitor this good at this price.