Raspberry Pi 5G HAT Adds 5G Support to Your Pi Project

Want to add 5G to your Raspberry Pi project? This 5G HAT from Waveshare is exactly what you need.

We're no strangers to HATs for the Raspberry Pi, we even collected a list of our favorite Raspberry Pi HATs . So what exactly can you expect out of this one?

(Image credit: Waveshare)

This HAT is known as the SIM8200EA-M2 and was created by Waveshare. It provides 3G, 4G and even 5G support for the Raspberry Pi.

The HAT comes with the SIM8200EA-M2 module, a base for the Raspberry Pi and HAT to attach to, a 5V 3A power adapter and five external antennas.

(Image credit: Waveshare)

According to Waveshare, it's capable of 4 Gbps download speeds with up to 500 Mbps upload speed. It features an M.2 connector and also includes a GPIO extension header. This model is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 and provides multi-band support.