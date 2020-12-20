Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard Hits New Low Price of $79

As of today, you can pick up the Razer Huntsman mechanical gaming keyboard at one of the lowest prices we've seen since it was released.

The Razer Huntsman is listed for just $79 but we have plenty of keyboard offers in our list of best deals on tech . We update the list daily, so be sure to check back for more discounts throughout the holiday season.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $79 at Amazon

The recommended price for the Razer Huntsman keyboard is $149, making this a total savings of $70.View Deal

The keyboard is designed to be full-sized with a numeric pad on the side. Each key features Razer Opto-Mechanical switches for some loud, tactile feedback. This edition features onboard memory that can be used to store custom macro profiles.

The keyboard uses RGB LED backlighting for each key that can be customized using Razer's software. This is a wired device using a USB Type-A interface to connect.

