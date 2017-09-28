'Rec Room' Heading To PSVR With Cross-Platform Multiplayer

Against Gravity revealed that PlayStation VR owners would soon be able to join their Rift- and Vive-owning friends in VR in the Rec Room virtual reality social club. The developer plans to bring Rec Room to PSVR in Q4.

Against Gravity released Rec Room for the HTC Vive in June 2016, and the game quickly gained popularity among Vive owners. The game is free to play, yet it offers more robust content than many of the VR titles available to date. Think of Rec Room as a virtual community center where you can join activities with others, such as dodgeball, basketball, or charades. Rec Room also features co-op adventure games and competitive paintball. In December, the developer added support for Oculus Rift with Touch controllers, which included cross-platform multiplayer support.

Later this year, PlayStation VR owners will be able to see why Rec Room has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. They won’t be corralled into a segregated PSVR multiplayer pool, either. Against Gravity said that the game would support cross-platform multiplayer between PSVR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive players.

Rec Room is a completely free experience for Vive and Rift owners, devoid of all ads, in-game purchases, and premium content, and Against Gravity intends to keep it that way for PlayStation VR players as well. You won’t even need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play the game.

Against Gravity didn’t give a firm release date for the PSVR version of Rec Room, but it should be out before the end of the year. The developer is actively working out the kinks and is preparing to run a segregated beta test with a select group of users in the coming “weeks, not months.” If you would like to be considered for the beta test, you can fill out an application form to apply for a chance. Beta access is also free for those who get selected.