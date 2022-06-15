Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB PCIe 4 SSD Price Slashed 25% to $1,499

We reviewed Sabrent’s spacious new Rocket 4 Plus 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSD just over a month ago. What makes the Rocket 4 Plus so attractive is its 8TB capacity and the fact that it uses faster TLC NAND instead of more value-conscious QLC NAND. As a result, the Rocket 4 Plus 8GB is factory-rated for sequential reads/writes of 7,100 MBps and 6,000 MBps, respectively.

However, the biggest problem with the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8GB is that it costs as much as a high-end gaming PC, with an MSRP of $1,999. But right now Sabrent is running a sale on the SSD that knocks 25 percent off the MSRP, taking it down to $1,499 (opens in new tab). That’s still a lot of money to ask for a storage device, but if you need a high-capacity, high-performance SSD, your options are relatively limited.

Sabrent is oddly holding a preorder for the new sales price, and is indicating that the SSDs will be in-stock on June 20th at Amazon. We're familiar with vendors opening preorders for yet-to-be-released products, but a preorder for an already-released product is certainly out of the ordinary.

To put the new $1,499 price into perspective, Sabrent’s Rocket Q 8TB (opens in new tab) PCIe 3.0 QLC SSD with sequential reads/writes of 3,300 MBps and 2,900 MBps goes for $1,399. The $100 price difference seems like a no-brainer upgrade to us in favor of the Rocket 4 Plus 8TB. However, if you’re looking to save a bit more money, the Inland Platinum 8TB (opens in new tab) SSD (3,300 Mbps/3,000 MBps sequential reads/writes) sells for $1,099.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8GB uses the hugely popular Phison E18 SSD controller, 2GB of SK hynix DRAM and 112-layer Kioxia BiCS5 NAND flash. Sabrent backs the SSD with a 5-year warranty and specs it for an endurance rating of 6 petabytes written.

We’re hitting the upper performance limit for PCIe 4.0 SSDs, which will soon be superseded by their PCIe 5.0 counterparts. Phison has already demonstrated its new E26 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller with up to 12 Gbps sequential reads. To reach those sustained speeds and higher, Phison says that enthusiast-grade PCIe 5.0 SSDs will require active cooling.