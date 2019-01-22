Sapphire Launches Cryptomining Radeon RX 570 With 16GB VRAM

Sapphire Technology is expanding its graphics card offering with the introduction of the Sapphire RX 570 16GB HDMI Blockchain Graphics Card, as it's called, which specializes in mining Grin Coin and other cryptocurrencies.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire's new Blockchain graphics card features a dual-slot design and employs the brand's Dual-X cooling system with two dual-ball bearing 95mm cooling fans. The fans carry Sapphire's Quick Connect Fan Technology whereby only a single screw holds the fan in place. This allows consumers to swap out fans with relative ease. The graphics card is still based around AMD's Polaris 20 silicon, which is fabricated by GlobalFoundries' 14nm process node.

Just like any Radeon RX 570, the Sapphire RX 570 16GB HDMI Blockchain Graphics Card is equipped with 2,304 Stream Processors. The only noteworthy upgrade is the 16GB of GDDR5 memory. However, memory still communicates across a 256-bit interface, so the memory bandwidth remains unchanged at 224 GB/s. Sapphire didn't reveal the graphic card's clock or memory speeds.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

The Sapphire RX 570 16GB HDMI Blockchain Graphics Card sports a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. According to the manufacturer, the graphics card draws around 175W. It only display output is an HDMI port.

For cryptominers, the graphics card supports the recently launched Grin Coin, Cuckaroo 29+ and Cuckatoo 31+. Sapphire claims that its Sapphire RX 570 16GB HDMI Blockchain Graphics Card can deliver performance in the range of 0.42 GPS in Cuckatoo 31+. The graphics card is also capable of mining Cuckatoo 32+ with the help of a small driver update. The Cuckaroo and Cuckatoon algorithms can consume anywhere between 5.5GB and 11GB of memory, so the Sapphire RX 570 16GB HDMI Blockchain Graphics Card's 16GB of memory will certainly come in handy for serious cryptocurrency miners.

Sapphire didn't reveal the pricing for the Sapphire RX 570 16GB HDMI Blockchain Graphics Card but said it'll be available for order soon at the company's official website.