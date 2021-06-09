Seagate Launches Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077-Inspired SSD

Not to be confused with Korben's Taxi from The Fifth Element, Seagate has launched the new FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition SSD. Seagate only produced 2,077 of these drives so they'll ultimately turn into collectible for Cyberpunk 2077 fanatics.

The FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 LE is still very much a FireCuda 520 SSD, but with the addition of custom, neon yellow heatsink inspired by the CD Projekt RED game. Also on the heatsink is a Cyberpunk logo equipped with customizable RGB illumination, which requires a 5V addressable RGB header for control.

Although it adheres to the standard M.2 2280 form factor, the FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 LE is aimed at desktops, due to its bulky heatsink. Seagate claims it helps reduce the drive's temperature by up to 22 degress Celsius. In fact, the manufacturer doesn't recommend taking the heatsink off because this can damage the device. Therefore, the FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 LE can get in the way of your other hardware, especially with motherboards that have M.2 slots that are very close to the PCIe expansion slots.

Seagate uses the same recipe for the FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 LE as with its vanilla FireCuda 520 offerings. The Cyberpunk 2077 version looks to compete with the best SSDs with a Phison PS5016-E16 SSD controller with Toshiba 96L TLC (triple-level cell) NAND. The drive has a 1,800 TBW endurance rating, and Seagate backs it with a limited 5-year warranty.

Being a PCIe 4.0 x4 drive, the FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 LE offers read and write speeds up to 5,000 MBps and 4,400 MBps, respectively. The SSD's random performance is rated for 760,000 IOPS reads and 700,000 IOPS writes.

The FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 LE (ZP1000GM30012) is only available in a 1TB capacity. Seagate didn't reveal the pricing for the drive, but the regular FireCuda 520 1TB retails for $189.99,so we expect the Cyberpunk 2077 variant to carry a small premium for the extra eye candy.