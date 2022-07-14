Snatch a Lian Li O11D-Mini Case With Power Supply Bundle for Just $169: Real Deals

The big Amazon Prime Day is over... kind of... there are still some retailers extending their own sales events, and of course, some new deals have dropped on Amazon that aren't under the Prime Day banner. Today we have a little round-up of some of the best "post-Prime Day" deals we can find.

Grab a fantastic case and power supply bundle with the Lian Li O11D mini case and 750W PSU for $169 (opens in new tab), plus you also get a $15 promotional gift card chucked in as well.

Our favorite CPU the Intel Core i5-12400F is still on offer at the super-low price of $149 (opens in new tab). It's such a good CPU and at this price is begging to be bought. See our best gaming CPU (opens in new tab) list for more details.

Even though it was on sale yesterday, the HP Victus 15L Desktop gaming PC has dropped a further $100 today, making it now only $999 (opens in new tab). With a 12th Gen Intel CPU and RTX 3060 - this deal just keeps getting better.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12400F CPU: was $179, now $149 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Intel's Core i5-12400 is the best value in gaming, offering 6 cores and a boost frequency of 4.4 GHz. Now you can get the 12400F, which is the same CPU without integrated graphics. Use coupon code FTSBUAA55 to get it at this price.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15L Desktop PC: was $1,399, now $999 at HP (opens in new tab)

This pre-built desktop PC from HP comes with the latest 12th Generation Alder Lake Intel Core-i7 12700 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. On sale, this compilation of components seems a more reasonable deal for a pre-built gaming PC.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32UC 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: was $729, now $609 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz (160Hz on OC setting) display boasts a 1ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles. This monster monitor also includes HDR 400 certification, a KVM switch, and built-in speakers. The M32UC is also 8-bit color / 93% DCI-P3 / 123% sRGB compliant.

(opens in new tab) Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $79, now $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset.

