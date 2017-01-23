'Tekken 7' Arrives June 2, PC Specs Revealed

A brand new trailer for Tekken 7 was just released by Bandai Namco, and it finally provides a concrete release date for the popular fighting series: June 2, 2017.

Along with some gameplay footage, the trailer features the game’s two main characters, Heihachi Mishima and his son Kazuya. The duo will once again face off in combat, but unlike previous installments in the series’ storyline, the studio said that this will be the final entry in the “Mishima Blood Saga,” which pits Kazuya, the game’s protagonist, against his evil father for control of the family empire.

Before the start of E3 last year, Bandai Namco announced that the game was initially slated for a release in “early 2017.” That not the case, in light of the newly announced release date. It should be noted that this is the first Tekkentitle that will use Unreal Engine 4, so there might be some issues with the developers using the engine for the first time. We reached out to Bandai Namco for further information on the reason for the delay and will update accordingly.

In addition to the announcement, the game’s Steam page was also updated to include PC requirements. Keep in mind, however, that with several months between now and the game’s release, these specs could change at any time. You'll also notice that Bandai Namco specified only the Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs. If you want to know the AMD equivalent for CPUs and GPUs, take a look at our CPU and GPU hierarchy charts.



Tekken 7 Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i3-4160 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz) or equivalent Intel Core i5-4690 (Haswell, 3.5 GHz) or equivalent GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 RAM 6 GB 8 GB Storage 60 GB 60 GB OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11

This latest installation in the series will include over 30 characters, including Akuma, a character from the Street Fighter games. If you want to pre-order the game, you’ll also get to play as the vampire Eliza. Those who pre-order on Xbox One will also receive a copy of Tekken 6 thanks to the console’s backwards compatibility feature. Those who get the game on PlayStation 4 will also get exclusive content such as outfits for characters from previous titles, as well as a Jukebox Mode so that you can listen to music from previous titles in the series.

There’s also a Season Pass available that includes a new game mode, additional characters and levels, and more cosmetic items. However, a price wasn’t specified. If you want the game and the Season Pass, you can buy the Deluxe Edition for $75. If you’re a die-hard fan of the game, you can pay $150 for the Collector’s Edition, which features the soundtrack, a steelbook cover, and a 12-inch statue that shows Kazuya kicking at Heihachi in mid-air. However, the collector’s edition is available only for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.