Trending

WD, SanDisk Ship 3D NAND SSDs

By Sandisk 

Western Digital's Blue and SanDisk's Ultra SSDs have been updated with 3D BiCS FLASH and are shipping, according to online reseller B&H Photo. They're coming in capacities up to 1TB; the SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD shows a large 2TB model "coming soon," but no date is given for availability. The site also gave us a first look at initial pricing for these products.

Newegg may have the Blue 3D SSDs, as well. If you search by the product number, there are results, but the product description and specifications show the older Blue SSD (2016) information. There are even user reviews dating back to last year. Using the same series name--Blue, Black, Red and other color hard disk drive series--has confused users. There's a good chance that will carry over to the new SSD product line; SanDisk released a consumer SSD under the "Ultra" name in 2013, "Ultra Plus" (also in 2013), and "Ultra II" in 2014.

WD Blue 3D Technical Specifications

ProductBlue 3D 250GBBlue 3D 500GBBlue 3D 1TBBlue 3D 2TB
Pricing$89.99$149.99$279.99Unknown
CapacityUser / Raw250GB / 256GB500GB / 512GB1,000GB / 1,024GB2,000GB / 2,048GB
Form Factor2.5-Inch 7mmM.2 2280 Single-Sided2.5-Inch 7mmM.2 2280 Single-Sided2.5-Inch 7mmM.2 2280 Single-Sided2.5-Inch 7mmM.2 2280 Single-Sided
Interface / ProtocolSATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCI
ControllerMarvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074
DRAMUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
NANDSanDisk BiCS FLASH64-Layer TLCSanDisk BiCS FLASH64-Layer TLCSanDisk BiCS FLASH64-Layer TLCSanDisk BiCS FLASH64-Layer TLC
Sequential Read550 MB/s560 MB/s560 MB/s560 MB/s
Sequential Write525 MB/s530 MB/s530 MB/s530 MB/s
Random Read95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS
Random Write81,000 IOPS84,000 IOPS84,000 IOPS84,000 IOPS
EncryptionNoNoNoNo
Endurance100 TBW200 TBW400 TBW500 TBW
Product Number2.5-Inch: WDS250G2B0AM.2 2280: WDS250G2B0B2.5-Inch: WDS500G2B0AM.2 2280: WDS500G2B0B2.5-Inch: WDS100T2B0AM.2 2280: WDS100T2B0A2.5-Inch: WDS200T2B0AM.2 2280: WDS200T2B0A
Warranty3-Year Limited3-Year Limited3-Year Limited3-Year Limited

SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD Technical Specifications

ProductUltra 3D 250GBUltra 3D 500GBUltra 3D 1TBUltra 3D 2TB
Pricing$99.99$164.99$279.99$549.99 (Unavailable)
CapacityUser / Raw250GB / 256GB500GB / 512GB1000GB / 1024GB2000GB / 2048GB
Form Factor2.5-Inch2.5-Inch2.5-Inch2.5-Inch
Interface / ProtocolSATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCI
ControllerMarvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074
DRAMUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
NANDSanDisk BiCS FLASH64-Layer TLCSanDisk BiCS FLASH64-Layer TLCSanDisk BiCS FLASH64-Layer TLCSanDisk BiCS FLASH64-Layer TLC
Sequential Read550 MB/s560 MB/s560 MB/s560 MB/s
Sequential Write525 MB/s530 MB/s530 MB/s530 MB/s
Random Read95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS
Random Write81,000 IOPS84,000 IOPS84,000 IOPS84,000 IOPS
EncryptionNoNoNoNo
Endurance100 TBW200 TBW400 TBW500 TBW
Part NumberSDSSDH3-250G-G25SDSSDH3-500G-G25SDSSDH3-1T00-G25SDSSDH3-2T00-G25
Warranty3-Year Limited3-Year Limited3-Year Limited3-Year Limited

Both drives use identical hardware but target different markets. Given the performance we achieved with Toshiba's XG5 OEM-focused NVMe SSD using the same 256Gbit BiCS FLASH, these two products could very well match the real-world performance of Samsung's 850 EVO.

When we first found the listing at B&H, the pricing was much higher for the four SanDisk Ultra 3D products. In the last 24 hours, though, B&H reduced pricing for all four Ultra products. The 2TB drive went from $709.99 to $549.99, which was the largest change, and the 250GB went from $109.99 to $99.99. Even though both drives use the same hardware, at this time it looks like shoppers will pay a little more for the Ultra over the Blue in 250GB and 500GB capacity sizes. That may change over the coming week as more news emerges.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • derekullo 20 July 2017 15:36
    Going from the 1 terabyte model to the 2 terabyte model only adds 100 TBW for the endurance?

    I was expecting 800 TBW based on the scaling from the 3 prior capacities.
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 20 July 2017 18:11
    I'm curious to hear how these perform. Good price per gigabyte too.
    Reply
  • CRamseyer 20 July 2017 19:51
    I just started testing. It will be around 24 hours until I have any of the "good" results that tell us the long term use story.
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 20 July 2017 22:07
    I like the 95k iops read bit closer to samsungs unlike everyone else at 84 ish range. this just might be my next cheap ssd for a light gamer.
    Reply