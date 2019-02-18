Zotac Launches GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm

Zotac has announced the company's brand-new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm (ZT-T20810K-30P) graphics card that has been built specifically for liquid cooling aficionados.

On the inside, the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm has a 16+4 phase power delivery subsystem. It also features what Zotac calls a “PowerBoost" control chip whose job is to reduce ripple noise and minimize power fluctuations. Zotac fitted the graphics card with the ArcticStorm waterblock. Physically, the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm occupies two PCI slots and has a length of 295mm.

The full-cover acrylic waterblock covers the graphics card's entire PCB to provide cooling for the most important components. The waterblock itself is manufactured from aluminum while the cold plate, which makes direct contact with the GPU, is made from nickel-plated copper. The cold plate features 0.3mm micro-channels to maximize heat dissipation. The graphics card also has a metal backplate at its disposal. The ArcticStorm waterblock is outfitted with conventional G 1/4 threaded fittings so it should be compatible with most liquid cooling solutions on the market. Zotac includes a pair of barb fittings for 10mm ID tubing.

The Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm comes with the brand's Spectra 2.0 LED lighting system, which you can control with the Zotac FireStorm utility. The graphics card has two independent, configurable lighting zones that you can personalize individually or synchronize. There are a few lighting effects available, which are grouped into two categories (standard and animated) for convenience sake. Unlike other RGB-lit graphics card that relies on software to save the lighting settings, Zotac's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm has its own onboard memory to save your personalizations.

In regards to its technical specifications, the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm has 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 memory. The graphics card runs with a 1,575MHz boost clock, which is 30MHz higher than the Founders Edition. The memory still operates at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) on a 352-bit memory interface good for up to 616.0 GB/s of memory bandwidth. Two 8-pin PCIe power connectors are responsible for feeding the graphics card with power while display connectivity includes three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, one HDMI 2.0b port, and the USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink.

Zotac didn't reveal the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ArcticStorm's pricing or availability.