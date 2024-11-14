Montech Sky Two GX Case Review: Hinged-door design for just $80

Montech Sky Two GX is a sturdy and affordable case with plenty of storage options and reasonable thermal performance.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The latest PC case on our test bench is the Sky Two GX, a mid-tower model from Taiwanese manufacturer Montech PC . The Sky Two GX is a successor to the previously released Sky One , and is said to focus on improved airflow performance.

We’ve previously looked at the company’s Hyperflow AIO Liquid coolers and found them to offer top-end performance at budget prices.

Will the Sky Two GX make our list of best PC cases? Let’s take a look at the specifications of the case, straight from Montech, then we’ll go over the features and wrap up our review with our thermal and acoustic testing.

Product Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motherboard Support E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX Color Black Type Mid-tower Case Dimensions 460mm (L) x 500mm (H) x 215mm (W) (18.1 x 19.7 x 4.9 inches) 2.5-inch Drive Support Up to 6 3.5-inch Drive Support Up to 2 PCI-E Expansion Slots 7 Fan Support Up to 11 fans Pre-Installed fans 3x 140mm intake fans CPU Cooler Clearance 168mm (6.6 inches) GPU Clearance 420mm (15.7 inches) PSU Length 210mm (8.26 inches) ATX Radiator Support Up to 360mm MSRP $79.99 USD

Features of Montech’s King 65 Pro Computer Case

▶ Build Quality

The overall build quality is sturdy and solid, with no apparent structural weaknesses.

▶ Side view and customization options

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The case features a relatively standard layout on the inside, with lots of room for large GPUs (up to 15.7 inches). The part that’s somewhat different from many competitors is the bay that sits next to the motherboard. In the default configuration, you are able to use this part for SSD support and cable routing. However, this can be removed (see picture below) and used for two side fans for maximum airflow.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The side panel is actually a hinged door, which makes for easy access to internal components.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Radiator and fan support

At the top and front of the case, you can install up to a 360mm radiator for custom or AIO liquid cooling.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ IO Panel

The IO Panel is located on the top of the case. From left to right, it features power and reset buttons, followed by drive and power lights, separate audio and microphone jacks sandwiched between two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Rear side view and cable management features

The back of Montech’s Sky Two GX features pathways for cable routing and multiple strap points with pre-installed Montech-branded Velcro straps.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Hardware ARGB and PWM fan hub

Pre-installed on the backside of the case is a hardware hub, supporting up to six PWM fans and six ARGB lighting connections – three of which are used by the pre-installed fans. These hubs are particularly useful for folks who want to add extra fans to their system. I’m of the opinion that every case should have one, because they also usually make cable routing easier.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Storage support

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Up to six drives can be installed in Montech’s Sky Two GX. The bottom drive bay supports two drives up to 3.5-inches in size. The other four spots, all of which are highlighted in blue above, can be used to install standard 2.5-inch drives.

▶ Front view

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The front of the unit is fairly standard, with a mesh dust filter covering the front fans. Montech advertises that the mesh filter has 51% porosity, and it can be easily removed using the quick-release mechanism.

▶ Rear view

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At the bottom of the case, there is a small dust filter and four rubber-bottomed feet to support the case and facilitate airflow. The dust filter pulls out from the back, though, which means if you put the case near a wall, you’ll have to move your PC every time you clean the filter.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thermal Tests, Test Setup, and testing methodology

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel i9-14900K CPU Cooler Akasa Soho H4 Plus Motherboard ASUS Z790-P Prime Wifi GPU ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 7900 GRE

These thermal tests are presented to give you more information about the product’s performance, but aren’t intended as the sole judgment of the chassis. The style, price, features, and noise levels of a case should also be considered – and we all have different preferences. What I might like in a case, you might not – and that’s OK. My goal with these reviews is to give everyone, no matter their preferences, enough information to decide whether or not a product is right for them.

The measurements I’ve benchmarked this case against focus on:

Maximum cooling performance on the CPU when fans are normalized to a moderately low noise level; the GPU is idle for this test. This primarily shows the efficiency of the fans included with a computer case.

System fan noise levels

Maximum cooling and thermal performance in a worst-case-scenario test that fully stresses both the GPU and CPU. We’ll cover the temperature of the motherboard VRMs, CPU, and GPU in separate charts.

Comparing CPU and GPU temperatures in a workload that’s similar in power consumption to Far Cry V. This stresses both the CPU (approximately 150W) and GPU (275W).

MORE: Best PC Cases

MORE: Best Mini-ITX Cases